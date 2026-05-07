COHBS condemns alleged assault of headteacher, three teachers by 2BN battalions in Takoradi

The Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (COHBS) has condemned the alleged assault of a headteacher and three teachers by military personnel from the 2BN barracks at Apremdo in Takoradi.

In a statement issued on May 7, the group described the incident, which reportedly occurred on April 30, 2026, as “repressive and barbaric,” expressing concern over what it says is a growing trend of attacks on teachers without accountability.

COHBS said teachers continue to sacrifice their comfort and safety to serve in deprived communities and should not be subjected to intimidation, humiliation, and disrespect.

“We are calling on the appropriate authorities to conduct a full investigation into the matter and ensure that all persons responsible are made to face the full rigours of the law,” the statement said.

The association is also demanding compensation for the affected teachers over the trauma and humiliation suffered.

It further warned that if justice is not served, it would urge the Ghana National Association of Teachers and other teacher unions to withdraw their services in solidarity with their colleagues.

COHBS reiterated its commitment to protecting the dignity, safety, and welfare of teachers across the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.