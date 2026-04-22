Pet owners hit with steep bills after EU passport rule change

New rules mean Mike Walton's dogs, Penny and Porto, will require different documentation to travel to the EU

Pet owners hoping to travel to the EU with their animals have complained of being hit with steep costs after a change to the rules for required travel documents.

From Wednesday, British pet owners are no longer able to travel with their animals using the EU pet passport scheme and must instead obtain a new animal health certificate each time they go abroad.

Responding to the changes, a number of owners have told the BBC they are now facing steep bills to get the new documents in place, with new costs incurred for each trip.

Some pet owners have also complained about a lack of communication with the legislation, leaving them unable to take holidays which have already been paid for.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) said anyone planning to travel to the EU with their pet should check guidance on GOV.UK, and the entry rules for their destination.

In guidance put on its website, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said: "GB residents should no longer use EU pet passports to travel into the EU.

"EU pet passports may now only be issued to people whose main home is in the EU and should not be used by people who have holiday homes in the EU or visit seasonally."

The guidance also states that pet passports issued before Wednesday are also no longer valid.

But a number of owners said they had only become aware of the new laws this week.

The issue is also set to affect assistance dogs.

In a statement to the BBC, Guide Dogs for the Blind said the new rules "underline the importance of the UK rejoining the pet passport scheme".

"The cost and complexity of obtaining an Animal Health Certificate for every journey has prevented many guide dog owners from being able to work, attend important events and travel independently. "

'Majorly out of pocket'

Jane Keles had been due to travel to France next week to stay at a mobile home she owns with her husband in Picardy, in northern France.

Having found out about the rule change on Monday, the EU pet passport she has for her two Dachshunds, Otto and Lola, is now invalid, and the trip has been cancelled.

"We made arrangements in terms of time off work. We've got a cat sitter sorted and everything else," the 63-year-old told the BBC.

"We find out a couple of days ago that our EU pet passports are not valid documents anymore.

"We've costed it all up, and it's going to cost us all another £500 to change the booking and go [in June]."

Jane Keles' has had to cancel a trip to France due to needing new documentation for her two Dachshunds, Otto and Lola

Jane said she and her husband make regular trips to France but are now considering selling their mobile home because of the recurring costs of obtaining animal health certificates each time.

The EU pet passport, which is still valid for EU residents, is issued by a vet, valid for the life of the animal, and contains details of a dog, cat, or ferret's microchip or health records (such as rabies vaccinations). It also contains contact details for the owner and the vet who issued the passport.

Jane said the cost of obtaining the animal health certificates would mean spending £80 on rabies jabs for each of her dogs, and an additional £155 for the certificates.

"We're going to be majorly out of pocket," she added.

Mike Walton, the owner of two Bichon Frisés from near Manchester, faces a similar problem.

Despite being an Irish passport holder and spending part of the year in Portugal, he can no longer travel with an EU pet passport because he is a UK resident.

The 77-year-old told the BBC that the EU pet passport, which his dogs currently have, contains much of the same information as an animal health certificate.

"I spoke to my vet, and they told me we don't do health certificates," he said.

"The other vets who have said they will only do them for their own clients. I've been with my existing vet for 10 years, and they know my dogs. Changing vets is not something I really want to do."

He said he had been quoted about £300 for his two dogs for the new animal health certificates, with £85 each for the new rabies vaccinations required to obtain the certification.

A number of other owners also contacted the BBC with a similar issue, and confusion about travel plans.

One owner questioned whether the rule would be enforced at the border and said they intended to travel through the Eurotunnel on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the APHA said: "From 22 April, new EU rules change how GB residents travel to the EU with their pets, but holidays with your pets are still possible."

"To avoid delays and ensure a smooth journey, pet owners residing in Great Britain should get an Animal Health Certificate if they're travelling from Great Britain to an EU country."

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