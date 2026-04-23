Dr Ato Forson champions ‘financial health’ agenda after talks with Queen Máxima

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has described financial inclusion as a tool for building genuine economic resilience, following a high-level engagement with Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Financial Health.

In a social media post on Thursday, April 23, he said their discussions went beyond traditional notions of finance to focus on “financial health” — a system where individuals are not only connected to financial services but are empowered to use them meaningfully.

He emphasised that the strength of an economy should not be measured solely by figures and statistics, but by how well it enables citizens to withstand shocks, access opportunities and plan for the future with confidence.

Dr Forson noted that under government’s reset agenda, economic stability must translate into household security, growth into individual opportunity, and access into dignity for all citizens.

He added that the ultimate goal is to build an inclusive financial system where participation is universal and no Ghanaian is excluded from opportunity, stressing that “the true test of our progress is not the strength of our aggregates, but the strength of our people.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.