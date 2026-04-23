Mahama reaffirms commitment to fair development after meeting Eastern Regional House of Chiefs

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his administration’s commitment to balanced national development following a meeting with the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

The engagement, led by Nene Sakite II, provided a platform for the President to outline key government initiatives, including plans to operationalise the University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences (UEAS) at Bunso to expand access to specialised higher education.

President Mahama also pointed to improving macroeconomic indicators, which he said are helping to restore investor confidence and create the conditions for accelerated infrastructure and economic growth.

“We are meeting all our debt obligations. Inflation is down, the currency has appreciated, and we have a relatively stable macroeconomic environment. The economy is more resilient and is withstanding external shocks arising from the Middle East conflict. We are reaching important milestones and remain focused,” he said.

He added that following the successful completion of the IMF programme, government would maintain fiscal discipline to safeguard these gains, even as it confronts ongoing challenges, particularly unemployment.

“Government alone cannot absorb the numbers, so we must prioritise industrialisation and agriculture as key employment drivers,” he stressed.

The President further highlighted measures such as the uncapping of the District Assembly Common Fund to enable local authorities to drive development, alongside initiatives in healthcare including the Free Primary Healthcare programme and continued expansion of infrastructure.

On stalled projects, he assured the chiefs that work on the Eastern Regional Hospital would resume without delay.

“The Eastern Regional Hospital stalled for a while, but I have directed the contractor to return to site. We will ensure payment so the project can be completed,” he said.

In response, Nene Sakite II commended the government’s efforts and expressed appreciation for ongoing projects in the region, noting that traditional authorities are keen to see continued progress.

“We are taking note of the work being done around us, and we are greatly appreciative. We hope the momentum will be sustained,” he stated.

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