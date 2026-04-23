Brekum Chelsea announce funeral date for late striker Dominic Frimpong

Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea has announced funeral arrangements for their late striker, Dominic Frimpong, who was tragically killed in a suspected armed attack on the team.

The 22-year-old will be laid to rest on Wednesday, April 29, at Assin Dansame, following a wake-keeping scheduled for Tuesday, April 28 at the Assin Dansame Durbar Grounds.

The club confirmed that Frimpong is survived by his parents and nine siblings.

His death occurred on Sunday as the team returned to Berekum after their Ghana Premier League Matchday fixture against FC Samartex at Dun’s Park.

According to the club, the team bus was ambushed by armed men who blocked the road, forcing players and officials to abandon the vehicle and flee into nearby bushes for safety.

Several members of the team sustained injuries during the incident.

Frimpong was reportedly shot in the head during the attack and was rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

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