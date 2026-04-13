“There was no security on our team bus” – Berekum Chelsea PRO recounts fatal robbery attack

Berekum Chelsea have been thrown into mourning following a fatal robbery attack that claimed the life of their forward, Dominic Frimpong, after a Ghana Premier League fixture.

The club’s Public Relations Officer, Albert Kwabena Diawuo, has detailed the harrowing events that unfolded as the team travelled back from their away game against Samartex 1996.

“As we speak, some of our players and technical team have sustained minor injuries, about six of them,” Diawuo revealed while speaking on JoySMS.

He disclosed that the team had no security escort during the journey, a practice he says is common for the club.

“There was no security on our team bus from Samreboi to Berekum. We normally go on away matches without security, we go there and play our game and come back without any incident. It was just yesterday that we had that robbery attack between Bibiani and Nkoso.”

Recounting the incident, Diawuo explained how the team bus drove into an ambush.

“After we lost to Samartex 1996, on our way to Samreboi, in between Bibiani and Nkoso, the driver of our team bus saw gunmen lying in an ambush. They started shooting, so the driver decided to reverse the bus. Unfortunately, the robbers rushed towards the team bus and started opening fire at the team bus.”

He confirmed that 20-year-old Dominic Frimpong was fatally hit during the attack.

“Unfortunately, our 20-year-old player, Dominic Frimpong, was hit by a bullet. He joined the club on loan from Ghana Premier League rival Aduana FC, so they rushed him to Bibiani Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” he said.

Diawuo also noted that the team typically does not stay overnight after away matches.

“Normally, we don’t spend the night after all our away matches.”

The tragic incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and security arrangements for Ghana Premier League clubs, particularly during long-distance travel.

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