Minority mourns Berekum Chelsea player Dominic Frimpong after fatal robbery attack

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Sports and Youth Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Berekum Chelsea player Dominic Frimpong, who died following an armed robbery attack on the team’s bus.
In a post on social media, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo described the incident as a devastating blow to Ghana football and raised concerns about safety on the country’s highways.
He said the attack underscores the urgent need to strengthen security for teams travelling for league matches.
“I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of Berekum Chelsea’s Dominic Frimpong following the armed robbery attack on the team bus after their match against Samartex. This is a painful loss to Ghana football and a stark reminder of the growing insecurity on our highways."
"My heartfelt condolences go to his family, Berekum Chelsea, and the entire football fraternity. I call on the Ghana Police Service and all relevant authorities to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice and urgently strengthen security for our clubs on match travels. May Dominic’s soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.
The incident occurred on the Goaso–Bibiani road near Ahyiresu in the Ahafo Region, where armed men reportedly ambushed the team bus, forcing players and officials to flee for safety.
The late Frimpong, who was on loan from Aduana FC, sustained gunshot injuries and later died while receiving treatment at the Bibiani Government Hospital.
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