Berekum Chelsea winger Dominic Frimpong dies after armed robbery attack on team bus

Berekum Chelsea winger Dominic Frimpong has tragically passed away following an armed robbery attack on the team bus after their Ghana Premier League match against FC Samartex.

The incident occurred on the Bibiani–Goaso road at Ahyiresu, where armed men reportedly opened fire on the bus, forcing players and officials to flee for safety.

Frimpong, just 20, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead at Bibiani Government Hospital. He had been one of the club’s promising performers this season, scoring two goals in 13 league appearances.

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