Audio By Carbonatix
Berekum Chelsea winger Dominic Frimpong has tragically passed away following an armed robbery attack on the team bus after their Ghana Premier League match against FC Samartex.
The incident occurred on the Bibiani–Goaso road at Ahyiresu, where armed men reportedly opened fire on the bus, forcing players and officials to flee for safety.
Frimpong, just 20, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead at Bibiani Government Hospital. He had been one of the club’s promising performers this season, scoring two goals in 13 league appearances.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana to honour astronaut Christina Koch with University of Ghana ties after Artemis II mission
1 minute
-
The Pulse of accountability: Navigating medical negligence in Ghana, as an emerging challenge in healthcare.
6 minutes
-
Borders by Design: How the world controls who moves and who stays
12 minutes
-
UNFPA Ghana recognised with Head of State award
33 minutes
-
Berekum Chelsea winger Dominic Frimpong dies after armed robbery attack on team bus
49 minutes
-
Armed robbers attack Berekum Chelsea team bus, forward Frimpong killed
1 hour
-
FIFA refuses Iran request to move games to Mexico amid US conflict
1 hour
-
Man City cut Arsenal’s lead at top of Premier League to six points after beating Chelsea
1 hour
-
Star Oil posts strongest growth to cement market leadership in 2025
2 hours
-
TTAG raises alarm over recruitment of 7,000 teachers; says it’s inadequate to clear backlog
2 hours
-
Bawumia mourns former Savannah Regional Minister Salifu Braimah
2 hours
-
First Lady inspires young women at 2026 Young Singles’ Rally at Sakumono
2 hours
-
Savannah NPP suspends all activities over death of Salifu Adams Braimah
2 hours
-
Greater Accra Minister disowns Kaajaano demolition exercise
2 hours
-
Kwahu Easter 2026 records low crime, improved sanitation
2 hours