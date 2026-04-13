Armed robbers attack Berekum Chelsea team bus, forward Frimpong killed

Players and officials of Berekum Chelsea were attacked by suspected armed robbers on the Goaso–Bibiani road at Ahyiresu in the Ahafo Region on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

The incident occurred as the team was returning from their Matchday 29 Ghana Premier League fixture against FC Samartex 1996, where Berekum Chelsea lost by 1–0 at Dun’s Park in Samreboi.

Reports indicate that the team bus was ambushed by armed men who blocked the road, forcing the vehicle to stop. Gunshots were allegedly fired during the attack, causing panic among players and club officials, who rushed for safety.

Berekum Chelsea forward Dominic Frimpong was reportedly hit by gunfire during the incident and later died from his injuries at the Bibiani Government Hospital.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the assailants.

In a statement released by Berekum Chelsea, the club confirmed that their bus had been intercepted by a group of armed robbers while travelling back to Berekum from Samreboi.

“On our way back to Berekum from Samreboi, our team bus was attacked by a group of armed robbers who blocked the road to prevent our passage,” the club said.

The statement further revealed that the attackers, believed to be masked and armed with rifles, opened fire on the bus as the driver attempted to reverse and escape.

“Masked men wielding guns and assault rifles started shooting at our bus as the driver tried to reverse. The players and staff fled into nearby bushes to take cover,” the statement added.

The shocking incident has raised fresh concerns about security on major roads used by clubs travelling for Ghana Premier League matches.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.