Armed robbers attack Berekum Chelsea team bus, forward Frimpong killed

Audio By Carbonatix
Players and officials of Berekum Chelsea were attacked by suspected armed robbers on the Goaso–Bibiani road at Ahyiresu in the Ahafo Region on Sunday, April 12, 2026.
The incident occurred as the team was returning from their Matchday 29 Ghana Premier League fixture against FC Samartex 1996, where Berekum Chelsea lost by 1–0 at Dun’s Park in Samreboi.
Reports indicate that the team bus was ambushed by armed men who blocked the road, forcing the vehicle to stop. Gunshots were allegedly fired during the attack, causing panic among players and club officials, who rushed for safety.
Berekum Chelsea forward Dominic Frimpong was reportedly hit by gunfire during the incident and later died from his injuries at the Bibiani Government Hospital.
Police have since launched a manhunt for the assailants.
In a statement released by Berekum Chelsea, the club confirmed that their bus had been intercepted by a group of armed robbers while travelling back to Berekum from Samreboi.
“On our way back to Berekum from Samreboi, our team bus was attacked by a group of armed robbers who blocked the road to prevent our passage,” the club said.
The statement further revealed that the attackers, believed to be masked and armed with rifles, opened fire on the bus as the driver attempted to reverse and escape.
“Masked men wielding guns and assault rifles started shooting at our bus as the driver tried to reverse. The players and staff fled into nearby bushes to take cover,” the statement added.
The shocking incident has raised fresh concerns about security on major roads used by clubs travelling for Ghana Premier League matches.
Latest Stories
-
The Pulse of accountability: Navigating medical negligence in Ghana, as an emerging challenge in healthcare.
3 minutes
-
Borders by Design: How the world controls who moves and who stays
9 minutes
-
UNFPA Ghana recognised with Head of State award
30 minutes
-
Berekum Chelsea winger Dominic Frimpong dies after armed robbery attack on team bus
45 minutes
-
Armed robbers attack Berekum Chelsea team bus, forward Frimpong killed
1 hour
-
FIFA refuses Iran request to move games to Mexico amid US conflict
1 hour
-
Man City cut Arsenal’s lead at top of Premier League to six points after beating Chelsea
1 hour
-
Star Oil posts strongest growth to cement market leadership in 2025
2 hours
-
TTAG raises alarm over recruitment of 7,000 teachers; says it’s inadequate to clear backlog
2 hours
-
Bawumia mourns former Savannah Regional Minister Salifu Braimah
2 hours
-
First Lady inspires young women at 2026 Young Singles’ Rally at Sakumono
2 hours
-
Savannah NPP suspends all activities over death of Salifu Adams Braimah
2 hours
-
Greater Accra Minister disowns Kaajaano demolition exercise
2 hours
-
Kwahu Easter 2026 records low crime, improved sanitation
2 hours
-
Damang Mine deal must prioritise value protection – Suame MP John Darko
2 hours