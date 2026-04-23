National

NPP dismisses dues diversion claims, clarifies official payment shortcode

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  23 April 2026 5:25am
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The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed allegations circulating on social media that its National Treasurer is diverting party dues into a personal account, describing the claims as false and malicious.

In a statement from the Office of the National Treasurer, the party said it had taken note of a Facebook publication by a page identified as “Wo Boooowa,” which alleged that the Treasurer was collecting dues through an alternative shortcode, *714*2028#.

The party rejected the assertion, insisting that it is part of a deliberate attempt to discredit its ongoing dues mobilisation efforts.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Party’s dues collection shortcode has always been 920270#,” the statement clarified, stressing that the code referenced in the social media post has never been used for any official revenue collection under the current Treasurer’s tenure.

The Office further assured members and stakeholders that the approved shortcode for dues payments remains unchanged and urged the public to disregard the circulating claims about *714*2028#, which it said are being spread with malicious intent.

The NPP also reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability in its financial processes, encouraging members to rely strictly on verified communication channels for official party transactions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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