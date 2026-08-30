Photo Story

Photos: National Youth Authority Festival 

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  30 August 2026 8:47pm
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The National Youth Authority (NYA) Festival has used music, dance, comedy, skating, biking, food and youth talent to deliver a strong message to young people: Red Means Stop.

The festival brought together young people and entertainers in a vibrant celebration designed not only to showcase youth creativity and talent but also to raise awareness about the dangers of drug and substance abuse.

The central message of the event was simple and direct: stop drug abuse, stop substance abuse and make choices that protect the future.

Below are some photos:

May be an image of motorcycle, scooter and text that says 'AER prn RER MEANS CTOЛ NYA'

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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