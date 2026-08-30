Photos: National Youth Authority Festival 

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Youth Authority (NYA) Festival has used music, dance, comedy, skating, biking, food and youth talent to deliver a strong message to young people: Red Means Stop.
The festival brought together young people and entertainers in a vibrant celebration designed not only to showcase youth creativity and talent but also to raise awareness about the dangers of drug and substance abuse.
The central message of the event was simple and direct: stop drug abuse, stop substance abuse and make choices that protect the future.
Below are some photos:
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