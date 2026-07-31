Playback: ‘Democracy Is Not For Sale’ in Ho

Audio By Carbonatix
The conversation was live on #DemocracyNotForSale as JoyNews Impact Makers Foundation delved into the future of Ghana’s democracy.
Watch playback here:
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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