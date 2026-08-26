Audio By Carbonatix
The Police Administration has interdicted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alhassan Malaika Jibril over his alleged involvement in a demolition exercise at the Accra Race Course at Borteyman.
The incident occurred on Saturday, August 22, 2026, according to a statement issued by the Police Administration.
The interdiction is intended to allow for investigations into the circumstances surrounding the demolition exercise.
In a statement signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Director-General of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Police Administration said the officer had been interdicted “for his involvement in a demolition exercise at the Accra Race Course at Borteyman on Saturday, 22nd August 2026.”
The Police Administration said the decision was taken to ensure that investigations into the matter could proceed without interference.
“The interdiction is to facilitate investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement said.
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) have both been tasked with investigating the incident.
The Police Administration said the investigations would be followed by appropriate action against anyone found to have acted unlawfully.
“Anyone found culpable will be taken through the due process of the law,” it said.
Latest Stories
-
We worked with the FBI on Asante Berko case – OSP rejects claims it lacks competence
5 minutes
-
Keep political actors out of police affairs to tackle electoral violence — Asah-Asante
7 minutes
-
TOR’s revival and Ghana’s Petroleum Hub dream
10 minutes
-
Africa cannot fund energy needs with public budgets alone – Ato Forson
15 minutes
-
OSP has saved Ghana over 20 times the resources invested in it – Kissi Agyebeng
29 minutes
-
Kwabena Donkor, four others named as persons of interest in Asante Berko case – OSP
30 minutes
-
Police interdict officer over alleged demolition at Accra Race Course
32 minutes
-
Performance of OSP shouldn’t be measured by political applause – Kissi Agyebeng
33 minutes
-
April 15 ruling brought OSP prosecutions to standstill – Kissi Agyebeng
44 minutes
-
The continuity of the self
44 minutes
-
Claims OSP has achieved nothing are testable – Kissi Agyebeng
45 minutes
-
First National Bank redefines gifting with launch of Investment Gift Cards
48 minutes
-
Supreme Court has settled OSP’s prosecutorial mandate – Kissi Agyebeng
48 minutes
-
OSP recovered GH¢8.5m, $2m and saved state over GH¢100m through payroll cleanup – Kissi Agyebeng
55 minutes
-
World Bank says 56.4% of Ghanaians remain in poverty despite economic growth
57 minutes