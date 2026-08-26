Police interdict officer over alleged demolition at Accra Race Course

The Police Administration has interdicted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alhassan Malaika Jibril over his alleged involvement in a demolition exercise at the Accra Race Course at Borteyman.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 22, 2026, according to a statement issued by the Police Administration.

The interdiction is intended to allow for investigations into the circumstances surrounding the demolition exercise.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Director-General of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Police Administration said the officer had been interdicted “for his involvement in a demolition exercise at the Accra Race Course at Borteyman on Saturday, 22nd August 2026.”

The Police Administration said the decision was taken to ensure that investigations into the matter could proceed without interference.

“The interdiction is to facilitate investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement said.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) have both been tasked with investigating the incident.

The Police Administration said the investigations would be followed by appropriate action against anyone found to have acted unlawfully.

“Anyone found culpable will be taken through the due process of the law,” it said.

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