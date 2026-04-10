Police officer killed in road crash at Atortorkorpe in Ada

A police officer, identified as Sergeant Lambert Kumbusoon, has died in a fatal road crash at Atortorkorpe in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.

Eyewitnesses described the incident as sudden and disturbing.

According to an eyewitness, the crash occurred when two vehicles were overtaking each other while the deceased, who was riding a motorbike, also attempted to overtake.

“There was a parked motorbike by the roadside, but the officer did not notice it. He ran into it, and the impact threw him onto the road, where one of the speeding vehicles ran over him,” the eyewitness said.

Chief Superintendent Lovelace Kofi Glago, Ada District Police Commander, confirmed the incident to the GNA.

He said the police received a distress call at about 2030 hours on Wednesday, April 08, 2026, that a Kia Rhino truck had knocked down a police officer at Atortorkorpe.

He explained that a police team was immediately dispatched to the scene, where the victim was identified as an officer who had recently been transferred from the Ada Criminal Investigation Department at the Divisional Command in Kasseh to Kpone.

Chief Superintendent Glago added that checks at the Big Ada Police Station revealed that a driver had reported himself and was in police custody, assisting with investigations.

He said the victim was rushed to the Ada East District Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, and the body has since been deposited at the facility’s mortuary.

According to him, the Divisional Command has directed that the body be transferred to the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra for preservation and autopsy.

He said the exact cause of the accident was yet to be determined.

“We cannot immediately establish what exactly happened or who was at fault; investigations are ongoing,” he said.

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