Presby Moderator urges government to show political will to end galamsey

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, has urged the government to take firm, decisive action to tackle illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He said the country was paying a heavy price for the continued destruction of mining communities, pollution of water bodies and the rising cost of treating contaminated water.

According to him, the government has both the authority and resources to confront the menace, but it needs the political will to act decisively.

He warned that the effects of illegal mining extend beyond areas where the activity takes place, with communities across the country ultimately bearing the consequences of environmental degradation and polluted water sources.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kwakye said the Presbyterian Church would continue to use its platform to advocate for an end to galamsey.

He cited the Church’s decision to hold its annual symposium in Tarkwa in the Western Region, instead of Accra, as part of efforts to expose participants directly to the realities confronting mining communities.

Speaking to Channel One TV on Wednesday, August 26, he said, “I think that government has the political power. It also has the might to crush galamsey. If government wants to crush galamsey, government is able to.”

He added that the National Red Sunday campaign, which followed the symposium, had also provided an opportunity to draw attention to the devastating impact of illegal mining.

The Presbyterian Moderator further called for a bipartisan national response, stressing that the Church’s campaign was not directed at any particular political party.

“We are not partisan. We are looking at the welfare and development of our nation,” he said, recalling that the first National Red Sunday was held in 2024 when the NDC was in opposition. He urged Ghanaians to develop a stronger sense of urgency, saying, “It looks like we are not angry enough to deal with it.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.