Prof. Bondzi-Simpson calls for deeper reflection on 150 years of Ghana’s judicial evolution

Prof. Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson

The former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Prof. Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, has called for a broader historical reflection on the evolution of Ghana’s judicial system, arguing that the country’s legal heritage must be understood within a wider West African and colonial context.

Speaking at the Supreme Court @150 Anniversary First Lecture Series held at the University of Cape Coast on Thursday, July 2, Prof. Bondzi-Simpson traced the origins and transformation of Ghana’s judicial structures from the colonial era to the present Fourth Republic, highlighting the complex legal and administrative arrangements that shaped modern-day courts.

He noted that the establishment of the Supreme Court under the 1876 Supreme Court Ordinance was not confined to the Gold Coast alone but formed part of a wider jurisdiction that included Sierra Leone and parts of present-day Nigeria, particularly Lagos.

According to him, this historical reality should inform contemporary commemorations of the judiciary’s development, urging Ghana to recognise the shared legal heritage of West African countries.

“When we assumed the jurisdiction of the Gold Coast Supreme Court, the ordinance incorporated the chief magistrates of the settlements, including Lagos and Sierra Leone,” he explained.

“So as we celebrate 150 years, we must also remember our brothers and sisters in Sierra Leone and Lagos as part of this judicial history.”

Prof. Bondzi-Simpson provided a detailed account of the 1876 Supreme Court Ordinance, describing it as a foundational legal instrument that combined multiple judicial functions.

He explained that the ordinance effectively served as a Courts Act, Evidence Act, Legal Profession Act and Rules of Court in one comprehensive framework, regulating the administration of justice across the colonial territories.

He also highlighted the structure of the early courts, noting that the Supreme Court of the period functioned both as a trial and appellate court, organised into full courts, divisional courts and special divisional courts depending on the nature of cases and geographic jurisdiction.

The lecture further examined the role of district commissioners, who combined administrative, political and judicial authority, a fusion of powers which he said created significant governance challenges at the time.

The former GIMPA Rector traced the transformation of court officers, noting that early colonial “messengers”, responsible for serving court processes and maintaining order, later evolved into what are now known as bailiffs.

He also referenced the development of magistrate courts and the introduction of juvenile courts under the 1935 Courts Ordinance, which for the first time formally recognised juvenile justice structures and parental responsibility in legal proceedings involving minors.

Prof. Bondzi-Simpson further examined the evolution of appellate structures, including the West African Court of Appeal (WACA) and the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, which served as the highest appellate authority for colonial territories.

He explained that these institutions played a significant role in shaping legal interpretation across British West Africa, noting that appeals to courts abroad remained a defining feature of the judicial system until Ghana’s full constitutional independence.

On customary law, he observed that traditional dispute resolution systems existed alongside colonial courts but were initially excluded from formal judicial structures. Their recognition, he said, came gradually through legislative reforms, particularly in the 1940s.

However, he stressed that customary law continues to operate within Ghana’s legal system today, subject to constitutional interpretation by superior courts and oversight mechanisms within the Houses of Chiefs.

A key focus of the lecture was the process of judicial decolonisation following independence in 1957. Prof. Bondzi-Simpson noted that Ghana’s 1960 Republican Constitution marked a decisive break from colonial legal structures by abolishing both the Privy Council and the West African Court of Appeal.

He explained that the 1960 Constitution introduced a two-tier superior court system comprising the High Court and Supreme Court, with the latter serving as the final appellate authority and constitutional interpreter.

Subsequent constitutional developments, he said, expanded the structure into a three-tier system consisting of the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, particularly under the 1969, 1979 and 1992 Constitutions.

Prof. Bondzi-Simpson also addressed the influence of military regimes on Ghana’s judicial system, noting that periods of military and revolutionary governance often reshaped court structures, sometimes abolishing existing institutions or altering their composition.

He observed that such interventions had long-term implications for judicial independence and institutional continuity, with effects that continue to be felt in contemporary governance structures.

Turning to chieftaincy, the former Rector outlined its gradual incorporation into Ghana’s legal framework, particularly from the 1960s onwards.

He noted that while traditional authorities were constitutionally recognised, political oversight and ministerial control over chieftaincy matters often limited their autonomy.

He referenced successive constitutional arrangements, explaining how regional and national Houses of Chiefs were established and later expanded, but judicial authority over chieftaincy disputes remained primarily within specialised judicial committees.

Prof. Bondzi-Simpson concluded by urging greater appreciation of the historical complexity of Ghana’s judicial evolution, emphasising that modern legal systems are the product of layered colonial, customary and constitutional influences.

He encouraged legal scholars and policymakers to continue examining the interplay between inherited colonial institutions and post-independence reforms in shaping Ghana’s judiciary.

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