Provident Insurance’s Ellen Amihere named Claims Professional of the Year

Provident Insurance Limited Company has once again demonstrated its commitment to professional excellence in Ghana’s insurance industry, with Ellen Amihere being named Claims Professional of the Year 2025.

This was at the 6th Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) Insurance Excellence Awards.

The prestigious awards ceremony brought together leading insurance professionals, industry players, regulators, and key stakeholders from across Ghana’s insurance sector to celebrate individuals and institutions whose contributions continue to advance the industry.

The 6th edition of the awards was held under the theme, “Professionalism Rooted in Integrity: Building a Trusted Insurance Future,” highlighting the importance of professional standards, ethical conduct, and integrity in strengthening public confidence in the insurance industry.

Ellen Amihere’s recognition as Claims Professional of the Year 2025 reflects her unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional claims experience, demonstrating technical competence, providing outstanding customer service, and upholding the highest standards of professional integrity.

Her ability to manage complex claims, collaborate effectively with key stakeholders, and facilitate fair, timely, and efficient claims resolution has contributed significantly to Provident Insurance’s commitment to delivering on its promise to policyholders.

Commenting on the achievement, Kenneth Doh, Managing Director of Provident Insurance, said, “This award is a proud moment for Provident Insurance.

Ellen’s recognition reflects the professionalism, dedication and integrity that we strive to uphold across the Company.

"Claims is at the heart of the insurance promise, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to ensuring that our customers receive fair, responsive and professional service when they need us most.”

Expressing her appreciation for the recognition, Ellen Amihere said: “I am deeply honoured to receive the Claims Professional of the Year award.

This recognition is not only a reflection of my individual efforts but also the support, collaboration and dedication of my colleagues at Provident Insurance.

"I remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in claims management and contributing to an insurance industry that earns and sustains the trust of the public.”

The achievement further reinforces Provident Insurance’s commitment to professionalism, integrity, customer-focused service, and claims excellence, as the Company continues to contribute to the growth and development of Ghana’s insurance industry.

Established in 1981, Provident Insurance is a proudly Ghanaian non-life insurance company specialising in property and casualty insurance.

The Company provides tailored insurance solutions for individuals, SMEs, and large corporations, underpinned by a legacy of trust, customer-centric service, and efficient claims settlement.

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