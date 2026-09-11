Provident Insurance champions early cancer detection, backing prostate and childhood cancer initiatives

Provident Insurance Limited Company has partnered with the Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Ghana Association of Urological Surgeons (GAUS) to launch the 2026 Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

It is themed "Prostate Cancer: Early Detection Saves Lives."

The launch anchors a broader month of cancer support for the Company, which is also backing Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana (LCCG) — two initiatives united by one conviction: that early action and compassionate care save lives, whatever a patient's age.

The launch brought together healthcare professionals, corporate partners, survivors and other stakeholders to promote prostate health awareness.

The Managing Director of Provident Insurance, Kenneth Doh, said the partnership reflects the Company's belief that protecting people is central to its role.

"Our business is fundamentally about protection," he said.

"But ultimately, these things matter because of the people behind them — and that same belief drives our support for children facing cancer this month."

He urged men to seek medical advice early rather than let fear or stigma delay diagnosis.

Professor J. E. Mensah, Director of the Urology and Nephrology Centre, noted that prostate cancer remains common in Ghana, with many men presenting only after the disease has advanced — underscoring the need for early screening and accessible specialist care.

Korle-Bu's Chief Executive, Dr Yakubu Seidu Adam, echoed this in his keynote, adding that early detection is central to better outcomes "across every form of cancer the Hospital treats, including those affecting children."

That principle carries directly into Provident Insurance’s second commitment this September: supporting the LCCG Learning Hub at Korle-Bu's Department of Child Health, a space where children undergoing cancer treatment can read, play and learn.

With Provident Insurance's support, the Learning Hub has now been commissioned, providing children undergoing treatment with a dedicated space to keep up with their education.

Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana Executive Director Akua Sarpong said the initiative will help children, including those with cancer, maintain a sense of normalcy and enjoy opportunities similar to their peers.

These two initiatives, together with the annual Breast Cancer Awareness support, reinforce the Company’s commitment to protecting what matters most — people, families and communities — and to making a meaningful difference beyond our core business.

Established in 1981, Provident Insurance is a proudly Ghanaian non-life insurance company specialising in property and casualty insurance.

The Company provides tailored insurance solutions for individuals, SMEs, and large corporations, underpinned by a legacy of trust, customer-centric service, and efficient claims settlement.

Provident Insurance remains committed to strengthening Ghana’s insurance landscape through financial resilience, innovation, professional excellence, and customer-focused solutions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.