Puma Energy partners five local distributors to boost LPG access under 50% penetration target

Puma Energy Ghana has partnered with five Ghanaian-owned LPG distributors to support the government’s target of achieving 50% Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) penetration by 2030 under the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM).

The agreements, signed in Accra, bring Earth Energy, Sandhill Oil and Gas, Riet Company Limited, Hamcom 8 Limited and StepGas Limited into Puma Energy’s distribution network. The partnership is expected to expand access to LPG through a more decentralised, neighbourhood-based distribution system, particularly in peri-urban and rural communities.

The initiative forms part of Puma Energy’s “3y3 Good Exchange” programme, which allows customers to exchange old cylinders for new, approved cylinders at no cost.

Puma Energy Ghana said it also plans to introduce more than 40,000 new NPA-compliant cylinders between July and September 2026, with a broader investment programme targeting a fleet of 300,000 cylinders within the next two years.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Puma Energy Ghana General Manager Lanzeni Coulibaly said the partnership represented a new approach to making clean cooking energy more accessible.

“We are introducing a new distribution philosophy today, bringing safe and affordable energy closer to Ghanaians,” he said, adding that the initiative would support the government’s 50% LPG penetration target by 2030.

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