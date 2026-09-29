Puma Energy partners five local distributors to boost LPG access under 50% penetration target

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  29 September 2026 5:31am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Puma Energy Ghana has partnered with five Ghanaian-owned LPG distributors to support the government’s target of achieving 50% Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) penetration by 2030 under the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM).

The agreements, signed in Accra, bring Earth Energy, Sandhill Oil and Gas, Riet Company Limited, Hamcom 8 Limited and StepGas Limited into Puma Energy’s distribution network. The partnership is expected to expand access to LPG through a more decentralised, neighbourhood-based distribution system, particularly in peri-urban and rural communities.

The initiative forms part of Puma Energy’s “3y3 Good Exchange” programme, which allows customers to exchange old cylinders for new, approved cylinders at no cost.

Puma Energy Ghana said it also plans to introduce more than 40,000 new NPA-compliant cylinders between July and September 2026, with a broader investment programme targeting a fleet of 300,000 cylinders within the next two years.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Puma Energy Ghana General Manager Lanzeni Coulibaly said the partnership represented a new approach to making clean cooking energy more accessible.

“We are introducing a new distribution philosophy today, bringing safe and affordable energy closer to Ghanaians,” he said, adding that the initiative would support the government’s 50% LPG penetration target by 2030.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group