PURC engages Abofour-Dumasua residents over quality-of-service concerns amid faulty transformer

Audio By Carbonatix
The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has engaged residents of Abofour-Dumasua in the Offinso South Municipality of the Ashanti Region over a prolonged power outage caused by a faulty transformer.
The residents lodged a complaint with the PURC’s Bono East Regional Office after a 200KVA transformer serving the community developed a fault in the first week of August, plunging the area into darkness.
The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), the service provider, has assured residents that it will replace the faulty transformer. However, the Techiman Area Office reportedly encountered transportation challenges, further delaying the repair works.
The delay has left residents without electricity for about three weeks, worsening concerns within the community.
In response, the PURC on Monday, August 24, 2026, engaged community leaders and affected residents to address their concerns and assure them of efforts to restore power.
The Commission directed NEDCo to expedite the replacement of the faulty transformer and restore electricity to the community by the end of the week.
The engagement forms part of the PURC’s efforts to address consumer complaints and ensure utility providers meet their obligations to customers.
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