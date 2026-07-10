PURC resolves 97% of utility complaints in Western and Western North regions

Executive Secretary of Dr. Shafic Suleman

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) Western and Western North Regional Offices resolved 97% of utility-related complaints received during the first half of 2026, according to the Commission’s Mid-Year Report.

The report said the regional office received 920 complaints from consumers and utility service providers between January and June, with 889 cases successfully resolved through amicable settlement within the stipulated resolution period.

According to PURC, the majority of the complaints were lodged by consumers against utility service providers, while only three cases were initiated by utility companies against consumers.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) accounted for the overwhelming majority of complaints, recording 890 cases, representing 96.74% of the total. Ghana Water Limited (GWL) recorded 27 complaints, representing 2.93%.

PURC attributed the few unresolved cases to challenges including broken electricity poles, faulty transformers, and the unavailability of electricity meters, which require additional time to address.

The report also revealed a significant increase in complaints compared to the corresponding period in 2025, when the regional office recorded 499 complaints.

According to the Commission, the increase reflects the impact of intensified public education and consumer engagement initiatives, which have empowered more consumers to report utility service challenges and seek redress through established complaint resolution mechanisms.

PURC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting consumers’ interests by ensuring the timely resolution of complaints while working closely with utility service providers and other stakeholders to improve the quality, reliability, and accessibility of electricity and water services across the Western and Western North regions.

The Commission said it will continue to strengthen consumer protection efforts and collaborate with utility providers to address emerging challenges and enhance service delivery.

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