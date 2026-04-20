“Radio has lost its professionalism” – Tommy Annan Forson

Veteran broadcaster Tommy Annan Forson

Veteran broadcaster Tommy Annan Forson has expressed deep concern about what he describes as a steady decline in professionalism within radio broadcasting, saying the industry has shifted away from the discipline and standards that once defined it.

Speaking on The Career Trail on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, he reflected on how radio used to be run with strict structure, preparation and respect for the craft.

“In our days, professionalism was taken very seriously. You knew what to say, what not to say, what to play and what not to play,” he said.

He explained that broadcasting was not casual work but a disciplined environment where timing and preparation mattered greatly.

“You come to work one hour before time. You have the three C’s in front of you: calm, collected and composed so that when you get on air, you are focused with what you are saying, focused with what you are playing, focused with your information dissemination,” he said.

According to him, that level of discipline ensured quality and consistency in broadcasting, something he believes is being lost today.

He pointed to the influence of social media and artificial intelligence as major factors reshaping the industry, warning that they are encouraging shortcuts in content creation.

“If we are not careful, it will get to a certain stage where stations are being closed down by the National Media Commission and NCA because professionalism is going down,” he highlighted.

He also raised concerns about how technology is changing preparation habits among presenters.

“Now you are going to do a programme, and you ask AI, ‘I’m handling this programme. Can you help me with a set of questions?’ AI just generates everything. So people are not researching into programmes or interviews anymore,” he explained.

He added that fact checking and personal preparation are becoming less common, which in his view is weakening the quality of broadcasting.

“People are not fact-checking these things. It is like, I’m just doing it,” he mentioned.

Tommy Annan Forson also criticised the tone of some modern radio stations, saying professionalism has been replaced in many cases by noise and poor conduct on air.

“If you listen to some radio stations today, there is nothing but screaming and shouting and insults. Even to the point of throwing blows in the station. It is very sad,” he pointed out.

He warned that if the trend continues, the industry risks losing credibility and facing regulatory consequences.

Despite his concerns, he maintained that radio still holds value when practised correctly, saying broadcasters have the ability to shape lives when they approach the job with seriousness and discipline.

His remarks on The Career Trail form part of a wider conversation about how radio is evolving in the age of social media and artificial intelligence and whether the profession can preserve its standards amid rapid change.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.