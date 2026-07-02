Ramifications of the IPO market surge in Africa 

On June 23, 2026, Family Bank plc, an indigenous Kenyan financial institution, listed by introduction on the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE), becoming the latest addition to the bourse under the ticker FMLY with 1.66Bn shares.

Trading at an introductory price of KSh 18.00 per share, Family Bank’s opening market cap topped KSh 29.9Bn.

By the close of the first trading session, shares had settled at KSh 26.00, a gain of 44.44% on the introductory price, lifting the bank's market cap to KSh 43.24Bn.

The listing is the largest private sector debut on the NSE in over 17 years, surpassing in significance a decade-long drought in which the bourse recorded no meaningful primary listings from homegrown financial institutions.

At the opening ceremony, Central Bank of Kenya Chairman, Andrew Musangi, who served as chief guest, said: "This morning, we have witnessed close to KSh 40 billion in wealth created within minutes of trading, without a single act of corruption. This is Kenya".

Next door in Ethiopia, Abay Bank S.C listed on the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX) Main Market on June 25, 2026, under the ticker ABAYB, becoming the fifth company to join Africa's youngest stock exchange and the fourth private commercial bank to debut since the bourse launched in January 2025.

The ESX is pushing to meet a target of nine listings before the Ethiopian fiscal year closes on July 7, 2026. Dashen Bank and Bank of Abyssinia, both of which have completed securities registration with the Ethiopian Capital Market Authority, are among those expected to follow. Anbesa Bank and Amhara Bank are at advanced stages of regulatory preparation.

AFRINEX Limited, the pan-African international securities exchange headquartered in Ebene, Mauritius, has confirmed the listing of US$27 million in Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) issued by NHC Foods Limited, an Indian agricultural commodities company, on the AFRINEX Securities List. The unsecured bonds carry a coupon rate of 1.5 per cent and were issued at a ten per cent discount, with a five-year tenure maturing in May 2031.

In Ghana, local beverage heavyweight Kasapreko PLC made its Ghana Stock Exchange debut on June 16, 2026, with the IPO being oversubscribed by 146%.

On June 12, 2026, the long-awaited SpaceX IPO on the NASDAQ placed its valuation at $1.8Trillion raising $86Billion under the ticker SPCX – the largest in history after Saudi Aramco. The San Francisco-based Anthropic, maker of Claude Code and OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, leading competitors in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) race, have both confidentially filed to go public later this year, aiming for trillion-dollar valuations. If they succeed, it will set the stage for a trio of trillion-dollar-valuation companies debuting rapidly––and trending as the most consequential test of investor appetite for high-growth technology stocks in the last 10 ​years.

The month of June has collectively witnessed the most listings. IPOs are surging both on the continent and in the US after many years of drought marked by companies staying private longer, hence demanding more private capital investment. This created illiquidity in the markets, making it hard for allocators to recycle capital. Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) generated some liquidity that kept private capital in check – in some cases, the distribution was significant whilst others were signals to the market.

The majority of the African IPOs were long-standing locally-owned businesses that had created value in the market, hence sharing their wealth with the local economy. They are creating the path for other locally-owned businesses to see the public markets as an opportunity to give back to the communities who have embraced their business.

The more local businesses that go public, the better for the public markets, which have long stagnated in Africa. It is worth noting that the majority of the listings are banks that provide financial services to aid economic growth.

In the US, the majority of the IPOs are technology businesses with AI leading the chart. SpaceX acquired the artificial intelligence startup xAI to create a vertically integrated company focused on building space-based AI infrastructure and orbital data centres – both companies were majority owned by Elon Musk, who is of South African descent.

OpenAI and Anthropic, on the other hand, are purely AI companies with their language models and its application as their core offering.

How does the African IPO surge compare to that of North America? The valuation of US tech businesses is based primarily on future earnings, whilst the African business valuations, with strong showing by the banks and resource-related ventures, are largely dependent on historical performance.

According to Bloomberg, increasing African valuations and stronger investor demand are bolstering banks to venture into public listings, boosting a new upward trend of IPO activity in Africa’s financial sector. Expanding public markets create new funding avenues for financial institutions, strengthen local capital formation, and increase investor participation across the broader banking and fintech ecosystem. As African financial markets mature, IPO opportunities are becoming an increasingly reliable signal of investor confidence, financial fluidity and future growth forecasts.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.