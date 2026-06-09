Residents urge action on deplorable roads in Manso Nkran mining community

Residents of Manso Nkran in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region are demanding urgent intervention to address the deteriorating state of roads in the community, despite years of mining activity in the area.

The residents say roads leading to the mining community are riddled with potholes and mud, making travel difficult for commuters, motorists and commercial drivers.

Many have also expressed disappointment over what they describe as limited development in the area despite repeated engagements with government officials and stakeholders in the mining sector.

For motorists, travelling on roads within the district has become a daily challenge, with drivers complaining about frequent vehicle breakdowns and rising maintenance costs caused by the poor road network.

Community members say the situation has worsened over time, affecting transportation, healthcare access and economic activities.

The Queen Mother of Manso Nkran, Obaapanin Akosua Sarpomaa, said the deplorable roads pose serious risks, particularly for pregnant women seeking medical attention during emergencies.

“The poor road network is causing serious hardship for our people, especially pregnant women who struggle to access healthcare facilities during emergencies. We are appealing to the authorities to come to our aid because the situation is becoming unbearable,” she said.

She also noted that the poor road conditions have compelled drivers to increase transport fares, placing additional financial pressure on residents.

“Drivers spend a lot of money repairing their vehicles because of the bad roads. As a result, transport fares have increased, making life difficult for residents who travel daily for work and other activities,” she added.

Assembly Member for the Manso Nkran Electoral Area, Joseph Antwi Prempeh, said discussions had been held with officials of Asanko Gold Mines and government representatives regarding the rehabilitation of roads within the community and adjoining areas.

However, he expressed concern that many of the issues raised during previous engagements remain unresolved.

According to him, the continued deterioration of the roads has renewed calls for immediate action from both the government and stakeholders operating in the area.

Mr Prempeh also highlighted other challenges confronting the community, including inadequate healthcare infrastructure and what he described as the neglect of communities hosting major mining operations.

Residents are hopeful that renewed attention to their concerns will lead to improvements in road infrastructure and other essential services needed to support development in the area.

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