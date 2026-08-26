Rocky Horror star Tim Curry dies at 80

English actor Tim Curry, best known for playing the outlandish Frank-N-Furter in film musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show, has died at the age of 80.

Curry first played the role on stage before the film version, which was released in 1975 and has remained a cult favourite.

The actor also played fearsome clown Pennywise in the 1990 TV version of Stephen King's It and was Long John Silver in 1996's Muppet Treasure Island.

His other films included Annie,The Hunt for Red October and Home Alone 2, and he was nominated for three Tony Awards on Broadway.

Born in Cheshire in 1946, Curry's first acting job after university was in the original London production of groundbreaking rock musical Hair in 1968.

In 1973, a fellow cast member, Richard O'Brien, asked Curry to audition for his new musical, and cast him in the role of the flamboyant lingerie-clad "sweet transvestite" Dr Frank-N-Furter.

Curry first put his stamp on the character of the riotous scientist on stage in the upstairs theatre at London's Royal Court in 1973.

The show's popularity snowballed and resulted in a big-screen adaptation, which also starred Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick and O'Brien.

It was not an immediate hit at cinemas but became a fan favourite and holds the record for the longest-running theatrical release in film history.

Curry's varied career also saw him appear on screen in 1982 musical film Annie as Miss Hannigan's con-artist brother, 1985 murder mystery Clue, fantasy Legend alongside Tom Cruise also in 1985, and 1995 gorilla thriller Congo.

In 2012, Curry had a major stroke and had to use a wheelchair. He concentrated on voice acting and continued to appear at film conventions.

He published his memoir, titled Vagabond, last year.

Grand Central Publishing said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tim Curry, a singular talent whose extraordinary career left an indelible mark on generations of audiences.

"We are honored to have published his work and grateful for the stories, imagination, and joy he shared with readers.

"Our hearts are with his loved ones and countless fans around the world."

The Los Angeles Police Department told BBC News officers had responded to a death investigation for an 80-year-old man at 23:23 local time on Tuesday.

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