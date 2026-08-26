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Togbi Gawu V Dufia of Tegbi, Togbi Azadagli IV of Tegbi, Togbi Haxormene IV of Tegbi, Togbi Foli Exa I Dufia of Ashaiman, Torgbi Badu IV of Royal Badu House of Anyako, Torgbi Kposege IV of Anyako, Torgbi Tetteh Logo IV of Tsigbene,Akatsi, Fometator Gerhardt Degbie-Gakpetor, Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliard Dogbe - Presiding Bishop of Western West Africa Episcopal District of A.M.E. Zion Church, Bishop Fafali Selly, Rev. Diana Dzikunu, Rev. Samuel Gakpetor, Apostle Elisha Maglo, Gabriel Dogbe, Priscilla Dogbe, Happy Dogbe, Charles Ahayibor Gakpetor, Godson Gakpetor, Constance Gakpetor, Kwawu Lawluvi Kuxornu, Charles Kodzokpo Gakpetor, Gertrude Sedeafor, Paulina Dogbe, The Management and Staff of Achimota Hospital, Rev. Christopher Yaw Annor and congregation of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Frafraha/Adenta Branch. Regret to announce the sudden demise of their daughter:
ROSEMARY SELASI DOGBE-ASANTE
AGE: 45 years
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS:
THURSDAY 27TH AUGUST, 2026:
There will be No Wake
Family Gathering at her residence: Hse. Number:AK 122, Abokobi
FRIDAY 28TH AUGUST 2026: Viewing at ICGC - Holy Ghost Temple, Adenta/Frafraha at 8.00am
BURIAL SERVICE: ICGC Holy Ghost Temple, Adenta/Frafraha
BURIAL: at Tegbi/VR Funeral Rite at Church Compound immediately after the burial service
SUNDAY 30TH AUGUST 2026:
THANKSGIVING SERVICE: ICGC Holy Ghost Temple, Adenta/Frafraha at 8.00am
MOTHER: Catherine Ivy Kusorgbor
CHILD: Kayleb Nana Kwesi Selikem Asante
SIBLINGS: Christiana Edem Dogbe, Felix Senanu Dogbe, Christopher Kwaku Dogbe
THANK YOU FOR SYMPATHISING & MOURNING WITH US!
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