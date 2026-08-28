RTI Commission announces September activities to mark 2026 RTI Month

The Right to Information Commission (RTIC) has announced a month-long programme of activities to mark the 2026 Right to Information (RTI) Month in September.

The annual commemoration is aimed at promoting public awareness and understanding of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), and the importance of access to information in strengthening transparency, accountability and good governance.

This year’s celebration will be held under the theme: “Upholding Information Integrity in the Digital Age: The Role of Access to Information in Addressing Information Disorder.”

According to the Commission in a statement issued on Thursday, August 27, the activities will run from September 1 to 28, culminating in the commemoration of the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) on September 28.

The RTI Commission said the celebration will provide an opportunity to engage citizens and key stakeholders on the role of access to information in promoting transparency, inclusive participation and accountable governance.

As part of the activities, officials of the Commission will participate in radio and television interviews in Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani and Bolgatanga between September 1 and 28.

The Commission said the media engagements will be used to deepen public understanding of Act 989 and educate citizens and public institutions on their respective responsibilities under the law.

It noted that Section 45 of Act 989 mandates the Commission to promote and sustain public awareness of the right to information and collaborate with relevant institutions to educate the public.

A stakeholder conference has also been scheduled for September 24, bringing together representatives from ministries, departments and agencies, metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, civil society organisations, the media, academia, traditional authorities and development partners.

The conference is expected to focus on practical measures to address information disorder and strengthen information integrity within Ghana’s digital information ecosystem.

Participants will also discuss ways of promoting meaningful public participation in decision-making and improving access to credible and reliable information.

The Commission will also organise internal staff engagement and team-building activities throughout the month, culminating in the RTIC Staff Fun Day.

It said the activities are intended to strengthen teamwork and build a motivated and service-oriented workforce capable of effectively delivering on the Commission’s statutory mandate.

The RTI Commission has called on public institutions to strengthen their proactive disclosure practices and comply fully with their obligations under Act 989.

It has also urged academia, development partners, traditional authorities and other stakeholders to support efforts to promote transparency, accountability and citizen participation in governance.

The Commission further called on the media and civil society organisations to continue championing the right of access to information and promoting the dissemination of accurate and verified information.

Citizens, it said, should exercise their rights under Act 989 responsibly, seek information from credible sources and contribute to efforts to build a well-informed and resilient society.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.