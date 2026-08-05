RTI Commission fines 254 public institutions GH¢20,000 each over failure to submit 2025 reports

The Right to Information Commission has imposed an administrative penalty of GH¢20,000 on 254 public institutions for failing to submit their 2025 Right to Information (RTI) annual reports.

The affected institutions include the Ghana Police Service, all five teaching hospitals, major public universities, security agencies and several Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

The Commission said the institutions breached their statutory obligation under Section 77(1) of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), which requires public institutions to submit annual reports on their RTI activities.

According to the Commission, the affected institutions failed to comply despite reminders published in the Ghanaian Times on January 20, 2026, and the Daily Graphic on April 24, 2026.

Among the defaulting institutions are the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Navy, Ghana Air Force, Bureau of National Intelligence and the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The list also includes Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and Ho Teaching Hospital.

Several public universities, including the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, University for Development Studies, University of Energy and Natural Resources, University of Environment and Sustainable Development, University of Mines and Technology and the University of Professional Studies, Accra, were also sanctioned.

The Commission also cited all five technical universities and several assemblies across the country among the institutions that failed to submit the required reports.

Under the RTI Act, public institutions are required to submit written reports on their RTI activities within 60 days after December 31 each year. The reports provide details on information requests received, approved or rejected, and reasons for any refusals.

The Commission explained that the reports are essential in preparing its consolidated annual report to Parliament.

"The Commission emphasises that compliance with Act 989 is not discretionary. Failure to adhere to statutory timelines, disclosure duties, or enforcement directives constitutes a violation of law and attracts regulatory consequences," it said.

Each affected institution has been given 14 days from receipt of the Commission’s formal notice to pay the GH¢20,000 penalty.

The Commission warned that institutions that fail to comply within the stipulated period will face further enforcement action.

The latest sanctions follow previous penalties imposed on public institutions for RTI-related breaches, including fines against the Ghana Education Service, WBM Zion Senior High School, the National Pensions Regulatory Authority and the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

The RTI Commission said it remains committed to enforcing the Right to Information Act and promoting transparency, accountability and public access to information.

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