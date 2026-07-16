Salaga South MP mourns passing of Ya-Na Abukari II

Hajia Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Salaga South in the Savannah Region, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of His Royal Majesty Ya-Na Abukari II, Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, describing him as a symbol of peace, unity and wise leadership.

In a statement issued and copied to the GNA, the MP joined the Chiefs and people of the Dagbon Kingdom and the entire nation in mourning the late monarch.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that I join the Chiefs and people of the Dagbon Kingdom, the Northern Region, and the entire nation of Ghana in mourning the passing of His Royal Majesty, Ya-Na Abukari II, Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom.”

News of the Ya-Na’s passing, announced by the head of the Dagbon Kingmakers after the performance of customary rites at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, has been received with profound grief.

She described the late Ya-Na as “more than a traditional ruler,” saying he was a father figure, a custodian of peace, and a unifying force whose leadership steadied the Dagbon Kingdom through difficult chapters.

The late Ya-Na Abukari II unwavering commitment to peace, reconciliation and the preservation of tradition earned him the admiration of people from all walks of life and would remain a lasting legacy.

Hajia Ibrahimah, noted that the loss was particularly significant for Salaga South, which is home to several Dagomba communities alongside the Gonja and other ethnic groups.

“The peace that Ya-Na Abukari II championed throughout his reign is the same peace that has allowed our diverse communities in Salaga-South and across East Gonja to thrive together,” the statement said

She said the people of Salaga South stood in solidarity with the Dagbon Kingdom during the period of mourning and shared in the grief of the bereaved.

Whiles extending her deepest condolences to the Gbewaa Palace and the entire Dagbon Kingdom, she hoped that the late Ya-Na’s legacy of peace, unity and wise leadership would continue to guide the people of Dagbon and inspire national unity.

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