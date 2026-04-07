Sampa chieftaincy dispute: Sammordua dragged to court for  contempt

A fresh legal battle has emerged in the long-running Sampa chieftaincy dispute, as a Kumasi High Court has been asked to commit a rival claimant to prison for alleged contempt of court.

The application, filed at the High Court in Kumasi, seeks to have Randolf Obah, who is said to be styling himself as Nana Yaw Sammordua, committed for allegedly defying court orders regarding the rightful occupant of the Sampa Paramount Stool.

The contempt application was brought by Nana Samgba Gyafla II, also known in private life as Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, who is the the duly recognised Paramount Chief of the Sampa Traditional Area.

According to the affidavit in support of the motion, the applicant asserts that he was validly nominated, elected, and installed as Paramount Chief following an arbitral award delivered on June 22, 2023, under the authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The affidavit further states that subsequent court proceedings affirmed his position, including a mandamus order directing the appropriate authorities to enter his name into the National Register of Chiefs as the legitimate Paramount Chief of Sampa. The court order, issued in September 2025, was reportedly complied with, with official records updated accordingly.

However, the applicant alleges that despite these rulings, the respondent has continued to hold himself out as the Paramount Chief of Sampa in defiance of the court’s authority.

The affidavit details several instances of alleged contempt, including the respondent reportedly sitting in state as chief during a funeral ceremony in February 2026, participating in public events, and appearing at official functions such as a sod-cutting ceremony and Independence Day celebrations while presenting himself as the Paramount Chief.

It further claims that the respondent’s actions have contributed to tensions and unrest within the Sampa Traditional Area, resulting in loss of lives and destruction of property.

The applicant contends that such conduct constitutes a direct affront to the authority and dignity of the court and undermines the administration of justice. He is therefore asking the court to impose a custodial sentence on the respondent to serve as a deterrent and to uphold the integrity of the judicial system.

The motion, filed by legal counsel Mujeeb Rahman Ahmed of Moomin & Botta Solicitors, is expected to be moved before the High Court in Kumasi this month, April 2026.

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