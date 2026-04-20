Sarah Jakes Roberts details scary neck injury that nearly left her paralysed

Audio By Carbonatix
Renowned spiritual leader and author Sarah Jakes Roberts has shared details of a serious health scare after sustaining a neck injury during a family moment.
In a post on social media, she revealed that the incident occurred while she was playing on a trampoline with her daughter. She said she landed on her neck and immediately heard several popping sounds, prompting an emergency response.
According to her account, she was taken to two hospitals where medical teams conducted multiple scans. Doctors later confirmed that she had suffered a fractured neck, herniated discs and trauma to areas of her spine that could have led to paralysis.
Sarah Jakes Roberts described the situation as a close call, noting that the outcome could have been far more severe if the injury had occurred slightly differently.
Despite the seriousness of the incident, she said she will not require surgery at this time. Instead, she has been placed in a neck brace, which she is expected to wear for four to six weeks as part of her recovery. The treatment plan also includes rest and limited movement to allow her body to heal properly.
Throughout the experience, she expressed gratitude for what she described as divine protection, as well as the support of her family and loved ones.
Known for her leadership in ministry and women’s empowerment, Sarah Jakes Roberts is the founder of Woman Evolve and co-senior pastor of The Potter's House alongside her husband Touré Roberts. She is also the daughter of renowned bishop T. D. Jakes.
Her update drew widespread concern and support from followers across social media, many of whom shared messages of encouragement as she begins her recovery.
Sarah Jakes Roberts indicated that she will be taking time to rest while continuing to navigate the healing process.
Latest Stories
-
BOST to lose GH¢40m from suspended margins on fuel—Deputy MD
7 minutes
-
PPA should be made an independent body — Procurement expert
9 minutes
-
Protecting our kids online
10 minutes
-
Iranian woman arrested in US for allegedly trafficking arms to Sudan
12 minutes
-
More than 200 rescued from IS-linked group in DR Congo
12 minutes
-
Deputy AG reveals why High Court proceeded with OSP ruling despite pending Supreme Court case
14 minutes
-
Attorney-General unaware of OSP court case until ruling – Dr Srem-Sai
16 minutes
-
Bank of Ghana clarifies treatment of earnings for content creators
34 minutes
-
Outrage over Israeli soldier’s vandalism of Jesus statue in Lebanon
34 minutes
-
“Procedure matters”: Deputy AG defends strict constitutionalism in OSP ruling
34 minutes
-
Quo Warranto OSP: Exercise of public power must be grounded in law – Dr Srem-Sai says
35 minutes
-
‘I was criticised for setting up a radio school without a university degree’ – Tommy Annan Forson reveals
37 minutes
-
Nigerian wins global prize for trying to save bats in a country that shuns them
41 minutes
-
Super-slim Welsh house sells for just £45,000
41 minutes
-
“I cried when I saw Komla Dumor on BBC” – Tommy Annan Forson
43 minutes