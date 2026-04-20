Sarah Jakes Roberts details scary neck injury that nearly left her paralysed

Renowned spiritual leader and author Sarah Jakes Roberts has shared details of a serious health scare after sustaining a neck injury during a family moment.

In a post on social media, she revealed that the incident occurred while she was playing on a trampoline with her daughter. She said she landed on her neck and immediately heard several popping sounds, prompting an emergency response.

According to her account, she was taken to two hospitals where medical teams conducted multiple scans. Doctors later confirmed that she had suffered a fractured neck, herniated discs and trauma to areas of her spine that could have led to paralysis.

Sarah Jakes Roberts described the situation as a close call, noting that the outcome could have been far more severe if the injury had occurred slightly differently.

Despite the seriousness of the incident, she said she will not require surgery at this time. Instead, she has been placed in a neck brace, which she is expected to wear for four to six weeks as part of her recovery. The treatment plan also includes rest and limited movement to allow her body to heal properly.

Throughout the experience, she expressed gratitude for what she described as divine protection, as well as the support of her family and loved ones.

Known for her leadership in ministry and women’s empowerment, Sarah Jakes Roberts is the founder of Woman Evolve and co-senior pastor of The Potter's House alongside her husband Touré Roberts. She is also the daughter of renowned bishop T. D. Jakes.

Her update drew widespread concern and support from followers across social media, many of whom shared messages of encouragement as she begins her recovery.

Sarah Jakes Roberts indicated that she will be taking time to rest while continuing to navigate the healing process.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.