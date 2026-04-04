Search for missing US airman continues as Trump threatens ‘hell’ if Iran does not reach deal

Audio By Carbonatix
US and Iranian forces are searching for a missing American crew member after a US warplane was shot down.
The missing airman, a weapon systems officer, was aboard a US F-15 fighter jet that was downed in southern Iran. A pilot who was also on board has been rescued, US media report.
Iran says the warplane was shot down by its air defence system, according to state media - the US Central Command has yet to comment.
Iranian officials are urging citizens to find the missing crew "alive" and are offering rewards for their capture, state media reports.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump says Iran has 48 hours to make a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz or "all Hell will [rain] down on them".
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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