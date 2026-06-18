See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance today

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of power interruptions for Thursday, June 18, as the state-owned utility undertakes planned maintenance works across the Central and Accra East Regions while simultaneously battling network faults in the Tema enclave.

In the Central Region, residents and businesses in two separate clusters will experience outages from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The first affected zone covers Brimso Headworks, Akaikrom, Police Barrier, Ankaful Junction, Mpeasem, WAEC, Yayaaikawawo, Wanyiwato, Ankaful Prisons, Ankaful Township and surrounding areas. A second set of communities, including Ayensodo, Kissi, Komenda, Sefwi Town, Dominase, Sekyere Hemang, Attabadze Town, Brenu Akyim, Eduagyei, Sanka, Bronyibima, and Akwanda, will also be without power during the same period. ECG has assured customers that the exercise is necessary to improve service delivery and has apologised for the inconvenience.

In the Accra East Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting communities including Tseaddo Goil Filling Station, Tseaddo Royal Mart, West Trassaco, Trassaco Phase 2, Salem Estates, parts of School Junction, and surrounding areas. This marks the second maintenance exercise affecting these communities within a week, following a similar outage on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, customers in the Tema Region continue to grapple with unplanned outages caused by network faults. In a statement issued on Wednesday, ECG informed residents that engineers are working to rectify a fault affecting a wide swathe of communities, including Bel Acqua, Olam Grains, Ghana Steel, Star Cement, Sethi Realty, Abodakpi Farms, Kpone and its sub-areas, Shang Hai, Communities 25 and 26, Kent Estates, ARS, DPS, JDevtraco, Adom Estates, PS Global, Mt Carmel, Bulasu, Ghana Flag, Afienya Zongo, Lebanon Zones 1 through 5, Zenu, Atadeka, Roman Down, Underbridge Market, State School for the Deaf, Kanawu, Safisana, BBF, Sydal Farms, Japan City, Teteman, Santor, King Solomon, Jordan City, Agbeshie Laryea, Aunty Araba, Nelplast, and Kubekro.

A separate network fault has also disrupted power supply to Mobole, Gravels, Afienya, Mataheko, Emmanuel Estates, Hot Oven, Melcom, Hisense, LIC, Odumse, Fiankonya, Ladowayo, Christian International School, Wildlife Gate, Shai Hills Military Training Camp, Inzag, Bright Cement, Eastern Quarries, Twin Quarries, Recycling, Mawu Be Ji Be, Dodowa Switching Station, and surrounding areas. ECG has assured affected customers that engineers have been deployed to resolve the challenges and restore supply as quickly as possible.

The company has urged customers in all affected areas to remain patient as both planned and unplanned outages are addressed to ensure a more stable and reliable power supply in the long term.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.