Sister Love by Naina J.M.D. draws international praise ahead of October release

Debut Girl Power Diaries title receives professional review coverage, endorsements from senior educators across leading international learning systems, and early interest from nearly 2,000 readers on Goodreads.

Sister Love, the debut children's book by nine-year-old author Naina J.M.D., is attracting early international attention ahead of its official release on October 27.

Published by AMPLE Publications, Sister Love is the first title in Naina's Girl Power Diaries™ series, centred on friendships, emotions, relationships and the everyday realities of growing up told through a child's own perspective.

The illustrated story follows sisters Layla and Lyla through disagreements, hurt feelings, reflection and reconciliation. Told in a diary-style voice, it explores sibling relationships while naturally introducing themes of empathy, communication, accountability, forgiveness and conflict resolution.

Ahead of publication, the book has received professional review coverage in the United States, endorsements from senior education leaders across different international learning systems, and growing reader interest on Goodreads.

Professional Reviewers Respond to Naina's Child-Led Perspective

BookLife, the independent-author platform operated by Publishers Weekly, highlighted the book's treatment of family relationships, forgiveness and conflict resolution.

Its review noted Naina's “contemporary wit and flair” and recognised the practical ways the story shows children working through difficult emotions, including communicating openly, writing about their feelings, apologising and considering another person's perspective.

BookLife described Sister Love as a “touching tale of sibling rivalry and conflict resolution.” The title also received strong production assessments, including A grades for Editing and Design & Typography, alongside for its Cover and Illustrations.

Readers' Favorite reviewer Jennifer Senick, an educator, highlighted the relatability of the sibling relationship at the heart of the book and its potential to support meaningful conversations between children and families. The review also recognised the book's Family Talk Guide, diary activities and discussion material, as well as illustrator Cycil Jones Abban's expressive portrayal of the sisters' emotions.

A Foreword Clarion Review described Sister Love as an “endearing picture book about the frustrations and joys of sisterhood”, while highlighting the personality and conversational quality of its diary-style narration.

Together, the reviews point to the value of children encountering familiar emotions through the perspective of a storyteller who is experiencing childhood herself.

Senior Educators Across International Learning Systems Endorse Sister Love

The book has also received endorsements from senior educators representing International Baccalaureate, British, Cambridge, Montessori and international early-childhood education.

Lesley Tait, Head of School at Lincoln Community School in Accra, described the book as: “A beautifully honest portrayal of sibling relationships, this book encourages reflection, communication, and meaningful connection - essential skills for becoming a global citizen.”

Lincoln Community School is an International Baccalaureate World School offering the Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma Programmes.

At Ghana International School, Donna Gordon-Apeagyei, Vice Principal of the Infant School, described Sister Love as a warm and emotionally intelligent story that helps young readers navigate big feelings, sibling dynamics, empathy and conflict resolution.

She also highlighted its social-emotional learning value for classrooms, libraries and families, together with its use of journaling and storytelling to encourage reflection and creative self-expression.

Kamilla Kirpalani, Founder of Explorers Schools, praised the book's exploration of empathy, forgiveness and healthy relationships. Explorers combines Montessori principles with Cambridge learning, bringing another educational perspective to the book's early reception.

Kamilla said: “Naina writes with warmth and wisdom beyond her years, showing us that children often reveal the deepest truths.”

An international early-years perspective comes from Shareen Ratnani, M.Ed., Vice President of Academics and Operations at Kipinä, whose career spans more than two decades in early-childhood education, Montessori pedagogy, curriculum development and educational leadership.

Shareen praised the story's portrayal of both the joys and challenges of sibling relationships and its emphasis on understanding, empathy, forgiveness and reconnecting after disagreement.

Although the educators represent different learning philosophies, their responses converge around common themes: communication, empathy, reflection, emotional awareness and the ability to repair relationships following conflict.

Nearly 2,000 Readers Show Early Interest on Goodreads

Reader interest is also building ahead of publication through Goodreads, one of the world's best-known book discovery and reader-review platforms.

Nearly 2,000 readers in the United States have already shown interest in Sister Love ahead of its October release.

The level of engagement more than two months before publication adds another dimension to the title's early momentum, alongside its professional review coverage and educator endorsements.

A Young Voice Emerging from Ghana

The early response to Sister Love also places a spotlight on young creative voices emerging from Ghana.

Naina's work demonstrates how stories developed in Ghana can speak to experiences that cross national and cultural boundaries. Sibling relationships, friendship, conflict, empathy and forgiveness are universal, and the response from reviewers, educators and readers reflects that broader relevance.

Sister Love introduces Girl Power Diaries™, a children's series based on a simple premise: children should be able to find stories that not only speak to them, but also reflect how they themselves think, communicate and experience the world.

With professional review coverage, endorsements from senior educators across several international learning environments and nearly 2,000 readers already showing interest through Goodreads, Sister Love enters its October publication period with notable early recognition for a debut written by a child.

Sister Love will be published internationally by AMPLE Publications on October 27.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.