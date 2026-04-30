Somotex Ghana launches first franchise showroom, electropoint in Ghana

Somotex Ghana Limited, a leading distributor of home appliances and electronics, opened its first-ever Electropoint franchise showroom in Ghana, a major milestone in the company’s retail expansion strategy and its mission to bring quality appliances closer to everyday consumers.

Located in Akweteyma, adjacent to the MTN Office, the showroom introduces a modern, customer-focused retail concept designed to make premium home appliances more accessible, convenient, and reliable for Ghanaian households.

Electropoint was created with a clear ambition: to become the premier neighbourhood destination for home appliances, where customers can experience trusted global brands, competitive pricing, and reliable after-sales service, all under one roof.

Speaking at the launch, the General Manager of Somotex Ghana Limited, Shivesh Srivastava, emphasized the broader vision behind the initiative:

“Electropoint represents our commitment to bringing modern living within reach of every Ghanaian household. Through this franchise model, we are not only expanding our retail presence but also empowering our dealer partners to grow with us while delivering a superior customer experience.”

Electropoint operates as a franchise model by Somotex Ghana Limited, built on strong collaboration with its trusted dealer network.

The Akweteyman showroom is the result of a strategic partnership with INTERLECT Enterprise, a long-standing dealer of Somotex who transformed his local shop into the first Electropoint franchise outlet.

Commenting on the partnership, the Managing Director of Intelet, Solomon Asare, said, “Partnering with Somotex to launch the first Electropoint showroom is a proud moment for us.

"This collaboration allows us to elevate our business, serve our customers better, and bring globally recognized brands closer to our community in a more structured and professional retail environment.”

This partnership model reflects Somotex’s vision of empowering local entrepreneurs through structured retail opportunities, strong brand support, and access to a wider customer base.

The Electropoint showroom brings together a curated selection of internationally recognized appliance brands, offering customers unmatched variety and quality. Shoppers can explore products from leading brands such as Bruhm, Haier, Philips, Tamasi, and Beko, all carefully selected to meet modern lifestyle needs.

Beyond competitive pricing, Electropoint is committed to delivering exceptional customer support and dependable after-sales service, ensuring peace of mind long after purchase and reinforcing its promise of value and customer satisfaction.

The launch of this flagship store marks a key step in establishing Electropoint as a recognizable and trusted retail brand across Ghana. It also highlights Somotex Ghana Limited’s ongoing commitment to strengthening dealer relationships while expanding its footprint in the consumer electronics market.

Looking Ahead

With plans to expand the Electropoint franchise network nationwide, Somotex Ghana Limited is poised to transform appliance retail in Ghana—bringing innovation, accessibility, and trust closer to communities.

The Akweteyma showroom is just the beginning of a broader rollout strategy aimed at positioning Electropoint as the gold standard for neighborhood appliance retail in West Africa.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.