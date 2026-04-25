South African authorities have pledged to tackle xenophobic attacks – Ghana’s High Commission

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Kofi Quashie, has disclosed that South African authorities have identified individuals behind recent xenophobic attacks and have pledged to take decisive action against them.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, April 25, Mr Quashie revealed that he had been summoned by South African officials who assured him of their commitment to addressing the situation.

“Yesterday, I was summoned by the South African authorities, and they told us they know the people behind these acts, and they will go to great lengths against them,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirmed that the South African government has expressed regret over the incidents and pledged to investigate the attacks.

According to him, the assurance followed diplomatic engagements after viral videos surfaced showing harassment involving Ghanaian nationals.

Mr Ablakwa noted that Ghana has strongly condemned the attacks and continues to engage South African authorities to ensure the safety of its citizens.

He added that discussions with his South African counterpart underscored the need for swift action to prevent a recurrence, stressing that Ghana expects firm measures to protect the rights and dignity of foreign nationals.

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