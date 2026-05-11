International

South Africa’s Ramaphosa to address nation over scandal threatening his job

  11 May 2026 7:18pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to address South Africans on Monday evening after a court revived impeachment proceedings against him over a ​scandal in which thieves stole bundles of foreign cash from a sofa on his ranch.

The televised address was due ‌to start around 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), Ramaphosa's office said in a statement.

The scandal, dubbed "Farmgate" by local media, has been a major embarrassment for Ramaphosa since it broke in 2022, as he came to power on a pledge to fight corruption and clean up the image of his ​party, the African National Congress (ANC).

The ANC's national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, told local broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that Ramaphosa ​was not resigning, and political analysts said they expected Ramaphosa to defend himself in the ⁠address.

"I think he will want to, in terms of his own legacy, to fight these accusations and potentially ... see ​out his term, more or less," independent analyst Daniel Silke said.

Ramaphosa's term ends in 2029.

The ANC has called a special ​meeting of its National Executive Committee for Tuesday to discuss what it should do.

CASH STUFFED IN FURNITURE ON RAMAPHOSA'S RANCH

In 2022, the ANC blocked the impeachment process through a vote in parliament, but the Constitutional Court said on Friday that the vote was invalid and ​an impeachment committee should be set up to further probe allegations related to the theft.

Ramaphosa, who has been head ​of state since 2018, has always denied wrongdoing, and said last week that he respected the court's judgment.

He said the thieves had ‌stolen $580,000 ⁠from the sofa on his Phala Phala game farm in 2020, though a former intelligence official said the amount stolen was at least $4 million.

The theft raised questions about how Ramaphosa could have acquired so much cash, whether he declared it and why he stuffed it into furniture instead of depositing it at a bank.

Ramaphosa, a wealthy businessman before he ​became president in 2018, has said ​the money was proceeds ⁠from the sale of buffaloes. A central bank investigation found he had not contravened exchange control regulations.

Political analysts say there is still a long way to go in the impeachment ​process.

An impeachment vote requires a two-thirds majority to pass, and even though the ANC ​lost its ⁠parliamentary majority in a 2024 election, it still has about 40% of the seats in the National Assembly.

Former president Jacob Zuma's political party, uMkhonto weSizwe, wrote to the National Assembly speaker over the weekend asking her to schedule a vote of ⁠no-confidence in ​Ramaphosa.

The speaker has not yet publicly responded.

Analysts say a no-confidence motion, which ​would require a simple majority to pass, is also unlikely to succeed as Ramaphosa would probably be backed by most ANC lawmakers and key ​coalition partners such as the Democratic Alliance.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group