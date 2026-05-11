South Africa’s Ramaphosa to address nation over scandal threatening his job

President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to address South Africans on Monday evening after a court revived impeachment proceedings against him over a ​scandal in which thieves stole bundles of foreign cash from a sofa on his ranch.

The televised address was due ‌to start around 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), Ramaphosa's office said in a statement.

The scandal, dubbed "Farmgate" by local media, has been a major embarrassment for Ramaphosa since it broke in 2022, as he came to power on a pledge to fight corruption and clean up the image of his ​party, the African National Congress (ANC).

The ANC's national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, told local broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that Ramaphosa ​was not resigning, and political analysts said they expected Ramaphosa to defend himself in the ⁠address.

"I think he will want to, in terms of his own legacy, to fight these accusations and potentially ... see ​out his term, more or less," independent analyst Daniel Silke said.

Ramaphosa's term ends in 2029.

The ANC has called a special ​meeting of its National Executive Committee for Tuesday to discuss what it should do.

CASH STUFFED IN FURNITURE ON RAMAPHOSA'S RANCH

In 2022, the ANC blocked the impeachment process through a vote in parliament, but the Constitutional Court said on Friday that the vote was invalid and ​an impeachment committee should be set up to further probe allegations related to the theft.

Ramaphosa, who has been head ​of state since 2018, has always denied wrongdoing, and said last week that he respected the court's judgment.

He said the thieves had ‌stolen $580,000 ⁠from the sofa on his Phala Phala game farm in 2020, though a former intelligence official said the amount stolen was at least $4 million.

The theft raised questions about how Ramaphosa could have acquired so much cash, whether he declared it and why he stuffed it into furniture instead of depositing it at a bank.

Ramaphosa, a wealthy businessman before he ​became president in 2018, has said ​the money was proceeds ⁠from the sale of buffaloes. A central bank investigation found he had not contravened exchange control regulations.

Political analysts say there is still a long way to go in the impeachment ​process.

An impeachment vote requires a two-thirds majority to pass, and even though the ANC ​lost its ⁠parliamentary majority in a 2024 election, it still has about 40% of the seats in the National Assembly.

Former president Jacob Zuma's political party, uMkhonto weSizwe, wrote to the National Assembly speaker over the weekend asking her to schedule a vote of ⁠no-confidence in ​Ramaphosa.

The speaker has not yet publicly responded.

Analysts say a no-confidence motion, which ​would require a simple majority to pass, is also unlikely to succeed as Ramaphosa would probably be backed by most ANC lawmakers and key ​coalition partners such as the Democratic Alliance.

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