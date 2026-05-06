Standard Chartered welcomes new women-owned ventures to its Women in Tech Accelerator programme

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Plc has officially inducted 10 women-owned businesses into the sixth cohort of the Standard Chartered Foundation Women in Tech Accelerator programme, reaffirming its commitment to advancing women’s leadership in Ghana’s technology and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The programme, delivered by the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre, an institute of Ashesi University, provides structured incubation support to women-led businesses across Ghana. Since its inception, the initiative has supported 84 female-led businesses and created over 120 jobs, strengthening entrepreneurship capacity and expanding opportunities for women in technology and innovation.

The induction event, held at Standard Chartered Bank’s head office in Accra, welcomed 10 female entrepreneurs selected for an intensive incubation journey designed to equip them with skills, resources, and networks to build and scale their businesses.

This year’s cohort represents a diverse range of ventures spanning agribusiness, health technology, sustainable fashion, food processing, education technology, digital commerce, clean energy solutions, and financial inclusion services. The selected businesses reflect the growing breadth of women-led innovation responding to local and global challenges through technology-enabled solutions. Additionally, this year’s cohort is more inclusive, including persons living with disability.

Reflecting the programme's commitment to inclusion, Wilhermina Danswoaa of Wadmet Enterprise, underscores efforts to expand opportunities for diverse women-led ventures. Expressing her excitement at joining the program, she said: "Being selected for Cohort 6 is a major milestone for our business.” We are eager to refine our model, learn from experts, and position our solution for greater impact. This opportunity comes at the right time for us. We are excited to join a community of ambitious women founders and gain the support needed to scale confidently."

Over the next six months, the selected entrepreneurs will undergo comprehensive training in business development, financial management, investor readiness, and technology integration. They will also benefit from mentorship, technical support, and access to a strong network of industry experts and investors.

The event brought together key stakeholders, ecosystem players, programme partners, and alumni, highlighting the continued growth and impact of the Women in Tech initiative in fostering innovation and inclusivity within Ghana’s economy.

Mansa Nettey, Chief Executive, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, reiterated the Bank’s commitment to empowering women through innovation: “Through our Women in Tech programme, we are backing female-owned businesses with the skills, mentorship and networks they need to scale sustainable, tech-enabled solutions. When women entrepreneurs grow, they create jobs, strengthen communities and unlock new value across the economy."

She added that this year marks 130 years of Standard Chartered’s continuous operations in Ghana. "By welcoming our new cohort during such a significant anniversary, we reaffirm our steadfast dedication to fostering innovation, inclusivity, and growth in Ghana."

The Guest of Honour Clara Arthur, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) speaking to the participants said “When women are given access to platforms such as the Women in Tech Accelerator, the impact extends far beyond individual enterprises. It strengthens value chains, deepens financial inclusion and stimulates broader economic participation. Empowered women entrepreneurs reinvest in their businesses, their families and their communities, creating a multiplier effect that drives sustainable growth and resilience across the economy. Initiatives like this are therefore not just about opportunity - they are about shaping a more inclusive and prosperous future for Ghana.”

Pearl Esua-Mensah, Executive Director of the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre, noted: "The SC Women in Tech programme reflects our commitment to supporting female entrepreneurs to build resilient, future-ready businesses. By equipping women-led ventures with the tools, networks, and capital they need, we are strengthening enterprises and supporting climate resilience and sustainable growth."

The Cohort 6 induction marks the beginning of a six-month journey culminating in a pitch and graduation event where participants will showcase their solutions and compete for a total grant funding of USD50,000 (equivalent in Ghana cedis) to scale their businesses.

For more information, please contact:

Asiedua Addae (Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing)

Tel: +233 302 669688 || Asiedua.Addae@sc.com

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC is Ghana’s premier bank, established in 1896. We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world’s most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 64.

Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges. For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn and Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC on Facebook.com/StandardCharteredGH, on Instagram StanChartGH or visit www.sc.com/gh.

Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC)

The Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC) is an institute of Ashesi University, and a pioneering business incubator with a unique focus on developing sustainable SME ventures and entrepreneurs in Ghana’s ‘Green Economy’.

Our mission is to develop and support an exceptional set of transformational ventures and entrepreneurs who are pioneering innovation and adaptive or mitigating solutions for economic resilience and climate change issues in Ghana.

We do this with a focus on key economic sectors, the provision of premium business advisory and business mentoring services, technical support in the development, prototyping and testing of their innovation, as well as financial grants to qualifying SMEs within our incubator.

Visit https://ghanacic.ashesi.edu.gh

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.