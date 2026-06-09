Stratcomm Africa CEO honoured for contribution to women’s leadership development

The CEO of Strategic Communications Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa), Esther A.N. Cobbah, has been honoured by the Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA) for her outstanding contribution to leadership development and the advancement of women in leadership.

The recognition was presented at the 5th GEA Annual Leadership Conference held at the Alisa Hotel on May 28.

Ms Cobbah was recognised for her exceptional service as facilitator of the GEA-NHO Female Future Programme, a leadership initiative designed to equip women with the skills, confidence and organisational insight needed to excel in leadership positions.

Since 2019, she has played a key role in mentoring and developing close to 500 female professionals across 10 cohorts of the programme, helping to strengthen female representation in leadership and decision-making positions in Ghana and other African countries.

Through leadership and rhetoric training modules, as well as mentorship and practical guidance, she has helped build a growing network of women leaders who continue to make significant contributions within their organisations and communities.

The honour reinforces Ms Cobbah’s standing as one of Ghana’s most respected communications and leadership professionals.

Throughout her career, she has championed leadership development, strategic communication, and professional excellence through both her personal engagements and Stratcomm Africa's work.

Receiving the award, Ms Cobbah dedicated the recognition to Yvonne Asare Yeboah, whom she described as the pillar of the Female Future Programme in Ghana since its inception.

As Founder of Stratcomm Africa, Ms Cobbah has led the company’s growth into one of Africa’s most respected strategic communications consultancies, with a reputation for excellence, innovation and impact.

She currently serves as President of the International Public Relations Association and President of the Institute of Public Relations in Ghana.

Under her leadership, Stratcomm Africa has continued to shape national conversations, support institutional transformation and deliver strategic communication solutions that strengthen organisations and communities.

The recognition by the Ghana Employers’ Association highlights not only Ms Cobbah’s personal commitment to mentoring others but also the values that underpin Stratcomm Africa’s work.

It underscores the importance of investing in people, creating opportunities for growth and using leadership as a force for positive change.

For Stratcomm Africa, the award is a strong affirmation of its belief that leadership is most effective when it empowers others to succeed. It also reflects the organisation’s commitment to people development, continuous improvement and excellence.

As the company celebrates the achievement, the recognition serves as a reminder of the impact purposeful leadership can have on individuals, organisations and society, and the lasting influence of leaders who invest their knowledge, experience and time in helping others realise their full potential.

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