Strong turnout marks Day 1 of JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair clinic as patrons look ahead to Day 2

Audio By Carbonatix
Day one of the JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair's second clinic has ended on a positive note, with prospective homeowners, property investors and other patrons turning up at the Marina Mall in Accra to explore a wide range of housing and homeownership solutions.
The three-day fair, which opened on Friday, September 11, has brought together leading players in Ghana’s housing and property sector, offering visitors an opportunity to engage businesses and experts across banking, real estate, construction, home improvement, security, renewable energy and technology.
Throughout the opening day, patrons explored various products and services while seeking advice on financing, property acquisition, construction, renovation and other aspects of homeownership.
Mortgage financing emerged as an important area of interest, with Republic Bank Ghana providing visitors with information on mortgage solutions for purchasing, building or renovating homes.
The bank caters to salaried workers, self-employed professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners, offering financing and repayment options designed around different financial circumstances.
Exhibitors from the property development and construction sectors also showcased building materials and other solutions, while businesses in interior décor, security, alternative power, technology and electric mobility provided visitors with options for building, furnishing and securing their homes.
The positive turnout on the opening day has set the tone for the second day of the fair, with patrons expected to return to continue engaging exhibitors and exploring solutions tailored to their housing needs.
As the fair continues, prospective homeowners will have further opportunities to speak directly with industry experts, compare products and services, and gain practical insights into navigating Ghana’s property and housing market.
The JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair continues on Saturday, September 12, at Marina Mall, with the final day scheduled for Sunday, September 13.
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