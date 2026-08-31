Stylen Boy’s ‘Adole’ featuring Kurl Songx hits No. 1 on Ghana iTunes

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian musician Stylen Boy has taken the top spot on the Ghana iTunes Top Songs chart with his latest single, ‘Adole’, featuring Kurl Songx.
The song is currently ranked No. 1 on the chart, placing it ahead of other local and international releases available on the platform.
‘Adole’ features Kurl Songx, who contributes vocals to the track, which has gained traction among listeners since its release.
The chart position adds to Stylen Boy’s growing presence on Ghana’s music scene as he continues to release new material.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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