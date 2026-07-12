Suame NPP elects constituency executives peacefully; MP John Darko congratulates winners

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Suame Constituency has successfully elected a new set of constituency executives in a peaceful election held on Saturday, July 11, as part of the party's nationwide constituency executive elections.

The exercise, which forms part of the NPP's reorganisation efforts ahead of the 2028 general elections, saw delegates elect officials to lead the party's affairs in the constituency for the next term.

Following the polls, Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko, congratulated the newly elected executives and commended delegates for the peaceful conduct of the election.

Patrick Owusu was elected Constituency Chairman, with Kwadwo Genfi Mensah Gyimah and Benjamin Nana Anfum elected as First and Second Vice Chairmen, respectively.

Pius Acheampong secured the position of Constituency Secretary, while Bernard Kusi was elected Deputy Secretary. Yusif Hamid was elected Organiser, Abigail Osei Tawiah emerged as Women's Organiser, Simon Anane was elected Youth Organiser, Odo Serwaa Anima Apau became Treasurer, Owusu Brempong Domfeh was elected Communications Officer, and Sulema Moro was chosen as NASARA Organiser.

The NPP conducted constituency executive elections across the country on Saturday, July 11, to elect new party officers to strengthen its grassroots structures and prepare for future political activities, including the 2028 general elections.

Mr. Darko urged the newly elected executives to work together in unity and remain focused on strengthening the party in the constituency, while encouraging all members to put the elections behind them and support the new leadership in advancing the party's objectives.

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