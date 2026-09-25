Tain River: Wenchi Royal families call for investigation into reported mining activities

The Sofoase and Nkwaduano Yefri Royal Families of Wenchi have called on relevant state authorities to investigate reported mining activities and environmental damage around Twrontwo, near Atuna, and their reported impact on the Tain River.

In a statement issued on September 5, 2026, the two royal families referred to a report known as the Kwasieda Booni, or “Dark Sunday” Report, as well as subsequent updates concerning activities in the area.

According to the families, the reports documented mining operations, excavated pits and environmental damage, as well as concerns about the condition of the Tain River.

The families also referred to allegations contained in the reports concerning interactions between the mining operator and some members of the Wenchi Traditional Council, including alleged payments and other arrangements connected with the mining activities.

They further said the reports recorded that the Wenchihene had advised chiefs and other persons who had received money from the operator to return it.

The families stressed that the allegations have not been judicially established.

They said the latest update available to them, dated February 24, 2026, reported the re-emergence of mining activity in the area and claims by operators that they had been brought there by a chief of the Traditional Council.

The families are therefore calling for an independent and transparent investigation to establish what occurred, who was involved, and whether any laws or regulations were breached.

Among the questions they want addressed are who operated at Twrontwo and under what authority; whether money was paid to any individuals, and for what purpose; whether any such payments were returned; and who, if anyone, facilitated the reported return of mining operators to the area.

They are also calling for the affected lands to be properly reclaimed and for measures to protect the Tain River from further degradation.

The families said the river is an important source of water and has historic significance to Wenchiman.

The call comes amid broader concerns about illegal mining and its effects on water bodies and agricultural lands in the Bono Region.

The families said their position is not that the allegations should be treated as established facts, but that the allegations are sufficiently serious to warrant investigation.

They said any wrongdoing established through such an investigation should be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The families also urged traditional authorities, state institutions and other stakeholders to treat the protection of the Tain River and agricultural lands as a matter of common concern.

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