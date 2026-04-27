The Macallan unveils redesigned bottle collection in Accra as Ghana’s premium whisky market grows

The Macallan, the internationally acclaimed Scottish single malt whisky, has officially introduced its redesigned Double Cask and Sherry Oak Collections to the Ghanaian market through the Timeless Collection launch held in Accra on Monday, 21 April 2026.

The launch, held at Gallery 1957 at the Kempinski Hotel Accra, brought together 40 guests, a curated blend of Ghanaian socialites, tastemakers and trade partners who gathered under a “Timeless Elegance” dress code. It marked the latest milestone in The Macallan’s West African expansion and signalled increasing investment in Ghana as a premium consumer market.

The event featured a guided whisky tasting that walked attendees through the distinct character of The Macallan’s Double Cask Collection, from notes of honey, caramel and cinnamon alongside bright citrus and vanilla from American oak, to the darker richness of dark chocolate and dry dates drawn from European oak. It was a tasting that did not just explain the whisky; it told its story.

What has changed, and what has not

The Timeless Collection launch is centred on a redesigned visual identity, not a change to the liquid inside the bottle. The Macallan has been clear on this point: the whisky remains exactly as it has always been. What has changed is how it is presented.

The new bottle silhouette draws inspiration from the sweeping roof of The Macallan’s Speyside distillery in Scotland, creating a visual link between the packaging and the place of production.

The triangular shoulder label, already familiar to Macallan drinkers, now carries a more deliberate reference to Spain’s Sherry Triangle, the source of the sherry-seasoned oak casks that define the brand’s flavour identity.

Rear labels have been redesigned with cask origin graphics that help consumers identify whether a whisky has been aged in American oak, European oak, or a combination of both. It is an educational addition that makes the range more accessible without diminishing its complexity.

The packaging also incorporates sustainability improvements. Unnecessary foiling and plastic have been removed, glass weight has been reduced, and the bottles are fully recyclable. Each bottle carries advanced anti-counterfeit technology and a unique QR code offering consumers deeper traceability.

A broader conversation about premium markets

The launch arrives at a moment of notable growth in Ghana’s premium and ultra-premium spirits segment.

Driven by an expanding middle class, growing hospitality infrastructure and a consumer appetite for internationally recognised quality brands, Ghana is increasingly on the radar of global luxury drinks players.

For The Macallan, bringing the Timeless Collection to Accra, following its Lagos debut on 17 April 2026, is consistent with a broader strategic positioning of the brand across West and Central Africa.

The creative direction behind the new design was led by graphic designer David Carson, a long-standing collaborator of The Macallan, whose work draws from the brand’s 200-year heritage while speaking to the expectations of today’s premium consumers.

Hammed Adebiyi, Senior Brand Manager for West and Central Africa at Edrington, the brand’s parent company, noted that the launch reflects the brand’s commitment to evolving thoughtfully while staying true to the craftsmanship and heritage at the core of The Macallan’s identity.

As the new bottles begin arriving on shelves and in on-trade venues across Accra, the Timeless Collection represents an invitation to encounter a familiar name through a more expressive, more intentional lens. The whisky is unchanged. The story it tells has never been clearer.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.