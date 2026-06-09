Top Ghanaian entertainers billed for first-ever Afro park party in Bremen

Ghanaians in Germany are set to witness the maiden edition of the Afro Park Party, a cultural and entertainment event that will bring together some of Ghana’s celebrated music stars in Bremen on August 8.

Organised by Akwaaba Entertainment Group Bremen, the inaugural event is expected to showcase Ghanaian music, culture, and community spirit while providing a platform for the Ghanaian diaspora and other African communities in Europe to connect and celebrate their heritage.

The maiden festival will feature performances from highlife musician K.K. Fosu, hiplife artiste Dr. Cryme, rapper Flowking Stone, reggae and dancehall musician Ras Kuuku, entertainer Kwame Obaadie, and musician Patapaa.

According to organisers, the event will take place at Hinter dem Hallenbad-Huchting im Park in Bremen, Germany.

With a gate fee of €30 and free entry for children, organisers say the event is designed to be family-friendly and accessible to a wide audience.

The Afro Park Party marks Akwaaba Entertainment Group Bremen’s first major outdoor entertainment event and is expected to blend live music, cultural displays, and social activities in a park setting.

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