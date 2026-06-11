Transforming lives through healthcare: The inspiring journey of Dr Olivia Tchanque

For many immigrants, arriving in a foreign country without language proficiency, financial security, or a support network can be overwhelming.

For Dr Olivia Tchanque, it became the beginning of an extraordinary journey marked by resilience, determination and an unwavering commitment to improving lives.

Today, Dr Tchanque is a licensed pharmacist, healthcare entrepreneur and founder of Angel Care Pharmacy and Angel Care Foundation. Yet behind her success story lies years of sacrifice, perseverance and a refusal to allow circumstances to define her future.

Born in Cameroon, Dr Tchanque arrived in the United States with a dream but without one of the most essential tools for survival in a new country — the ability to speak English.

Rather than allowing that challenge to hold her back, she enrolled at the LADO Center for International Students in Maryland, dedicating her first year in America to learning the language that would later become instrumental in her academic and professional success.

That determination would become a defining feature of her life.

Balancing motherhood and ambition

After mastering English, Dr Tchanque pursued higher education, earning an associate degree from Montgomery College before securing admission to the prestigious pharmacy programme at Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

Around the same period, she embarked on another life-changing journey — motherhood.

While many would have struggled to balance the demands of raising a family with the rigours of higher education, Dr Tchanque remained committed to both responsibilities.

The challenge, however, proved immense.

With three young children to care for while pursuing a demanding academic programme, she was eventually forced to step away from her studies for two years.

For some, such an interruption might have signalled the end of a dream.

For Dr Tchanque, it became only a pause.

She later resumed her education, transferring to a pharmacy programme in West Virginia, where she completed her Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2018.

A year later, she successfully obtained her pharmacist licence in Philadelphia, marking the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice.

Building a healthcare business

Armed with professional expertise and a vision for community-centred healthcare, Dr Tchanque ventured into entrepreneurship.

In 2020, she established Angel Care Pharmacy, an independent, woman-owned healthcare business dedicated to serving patients beyond the traditional pharmacy model.

What began as a bold entrepreneurial step has evolved into a fully licensed healthcare hub offering specialty pharmacy services, long-term care support, durable medical equipment and mail-order services.

The pharmacy also partners with the United States' 340B Drug Pricing Programme, helping low-income patients gain access to life-saving medications at affordable costs.

As founder and chief executive officer, Dr Tchanque oversees every aspect of the operation, from patient care and regulatory compliance to inventory management and strategic growth.

Colleagues describe her leadership style as hands-on, compassionate and deeply rooted in service.

A defining moment

While Angel Care Pharmacy reflects her professional ambitions, the inspiration behind her philanthropic work stems from a deeply personal experience.

In 2009, shortly after giving birth to her first child in the United States, a nurse gently placed her newborn daughter in her arms, wrapped in a warm blanket.

It was a simple act, yet one that left a profound impression.

The gesture made her feel supported, valued and cared for at a vulnerable moment in her life.

Years later, during a visit to Cameroon, she encountered a starkly different reality.

She witnessed expectant mothers and newborns facing difficult circumstances, often without access to basic healthcare resources and support systems.

The contrast between her own experience and what she observed back home moved her deeply.

That moment of reflection would eventually inspire the creation of Angel Care Foundation.

A vision for Africa

Founded as a maternal and child health organisation, Angel Care Foundation focuses on improving health outcomes across African communities.

Its work spans healthcare delivery, education, clean water initiatives and emergency support programmes.

At the centre of the foundation's mission is a belief that healthcare should be accessible, dignified and transformative.

One of its flagship initiatives, the soon-to-be-launched Angel Blanket project, draws directly from Dr Tchanque's own experience.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.