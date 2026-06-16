Trump may release US-Iran agreement before Friday, Vance says 

Audio By Carbonatix
U.S. Vice President JD Vance told Fox News on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump may decide to release Washington's agreement with Tehran before Friday.
The agreement, which was electronically signed by leaders in the U.S. and Iran, is expected to be signed in person on Friday.
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