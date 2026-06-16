Trump may release US-Iran agreement before Friday, Vance says 

U.S. Vice ​President JD Vance ‌told Fox News on ​Monday ​that U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump ​may decide to ​release Washington's agreement with Tehran ​before Friday.

The ​agreement, which was ‌electronically ⁠signed by leaders in the U.S. ​and ​Iran, ⁠is expected to ​be signed ​in ⁠person on Friday.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.