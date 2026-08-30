International

Trump says US will refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve using Venezuelan oil

Source: Reuters  
  30 August 2026 6:49pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that oil ​from a recently struck deal with Venezuela ‌will be used to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which has been drawn down sharply in recent ​years to respond to global supply ​disruptions and high fuel prices.

Trump said ⁠in a social media post that the "topping ​out" process will begin shortly, describing the Venezuelan ​oil as a “Gift from Venezuela to the People of the United States.”

It is unclear how quickly the ​Venezuela deal could provide oil for the ​reserve or deliver any near-term benefit to U.S. motorists. ‌The ⁠agreement Trump announced on Friday is aimed at reviving Venezuela's battered oil industry, but it will require significant investment and infrastructure work before production ​can rise ​substantially.

The ⁠reserve held about 290 million barrels as of August 21, near ​a 44-year low, after the United ​States ⁠drew down its stockpile under both the Biden and Trump administrations in response to global ⁠supply ​disruptions, including Russia's invasion of ​Ukraine and the conflict with Iran.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group