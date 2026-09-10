Two feared dead, several injured after trailer crashes into vehicles at Krofrom

Two people are feared dead and several others injured following a multi-vehicle crash at Krofrom in Kumasi.

The crash occurred on the Krofrom–Moro Market road when a fully loaded DAF trailer reportedly suffered brake failure and crashed into a “Pragyia” tricycle and several other vehicles.

Eyewitnesses say the victims are mainly occupants of the tricycle and a motorbike caught up in the crash.

"The trailer was descending the steep end when its brakes failed. The Pragyia could not escape and got trapped and dragged to the gutter," said TK, an eyewitness. "Other vehicles were hit as some ran into nearby shops here."

The impact left several people injured, with emergency services working to rescue victims trapped in the wreckage.

Eyewitnesses have also raised concerns about the worn-out tyres of the trailer, questioning how the vehicle was allowed to operate on the road in that condition.

The Police, Ghana National Fire Service and other emergency personnel arrived at the scene to assist with rescue operations, manage the injured and restore order as the accident caused significant disruption along the busy stretch.

The identities of the deceased and injured persons have not yet been officially confirmed, while investigations are underway to establish the exact cause of the crash.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.