Crime | Regional

Two robbery suspects convicted following violent gold dealer attack in Obuasi

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  12 April 2026 5:54pm
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The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has successfully secured the conviction of two suspects in connection with a violent robbery at Asonkore in Obuasi, the Bekwai Circuit Court has confirmed.

According to a post on Facebook by the Ghana Police Service, on April 10, 2026, Rashid Adams and Godfred Ampadu pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery and were convicted on their own pleas.

Rashid Adams was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment, while Godfred Ampadu received a 25-year sentence, with both sentences set to run concurrently.

A third suspect, Dominic Naazie, alleged to have aided the crime, pleaded not guilty and has been remanded into custody. He is scheduled to reappear in court on April 24, 2026.

The convictions follow investigations into a robbery incident on April 3, 2026, during which a gold dealer was attacked, knocked down with a tricycle, and robbed of cash and gold.

"The convictions follow investigations into a robbery incident on 3rd April 2026, during which a gold dealer was attacked, knocked down with a tricycle, and robbed of gold and cash."

Police investigations led to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the stolen gold, as well as a vehicle believed to have been purchased with proceeds from the robbery.

In a statement, the Ashanti South Regional Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to combating violent crime in the region and ensuring that offenders are brought to justice.

"The Command assures the public of its continued commitment to combating violent crime in the region and ensuring that offenders are brought to justice," the statement concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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